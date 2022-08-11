Read full article on original website
Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund
Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
Most Americans never move far from their hometown. It says a lot about changing norms around money, work, marriage, and kids.
Just 8% of Americans moved in 2021 — the lowest rate since at least 1948. The high costs of housing and childcare are a big reason why.
Biden aims for victory lap as he signs Inflation Reduction Act – live
White House hopes climate and healthcare bill will mark turning point for Biden’s presidency and boost Democrats in the midterms
Judge schedules Thursday hearing on motion to unseal Trump search warrant materials
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The federal judge overseeing the search warrant on President Donald Trump's Florida home scheduled a in-person hearing for Thursday on motions to unseal search warrant materials, court records showed on Tuesday.
