Bloomington, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
downthedrive.com

Bearcats Football Preview: Malik Vann Leads Beefy Cincinnati D-Line

Your Cincinnati Bearcats defense will have a robust front. Sure, Myjai Sanders and Curtis Brooks are no longer there but that’s ok. It will be hard to top the production and performance of that 2021 defensive front. Brooks and Sanders kickstarted Cincinnati’s pass rush. It is unlikely that...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Customers react to safety measures in OTR

CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 hospitalized after third confirmed shooting in Cincinnati Sunday

AVONDALE (WXIX) - A shooting in Avondale left one person injured and in the hospital on Sunday evening, according to District Four police. The shooting happened on Blair Avenue at approximately 7:28 p.m., Cincinnati police said. The victim’s condition is unknown. This was the third confirmed shooting that occurred...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

When will Boone have more people than Kenton? Report says 2050

Boone County’s substantial population growth is expected to continue, allowing it to pass Kenton County in population by 2050, according to a recently released report from the Kentucky State Data Center. The state’s population is expected to increase by 6.2%, the report said, an increase of more than 279,000...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

One of Cincinnati's largest private companies acquires Chicago firm

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the largest private companies in Greater Cincinnati acquired the largest distributor of kitchen and bath cabinetry and countertops in the Chicago market. Sims-Lohman, the nation’s largest provider of kitchen cabinets, granite and quartz countertops to building professionals, has acquired Seigle’s Cabinet Center, which...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo reveals name of Fiona’s baby brother

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced Monday that they have named Fiona’s baby brother Fritz. The Zoo asked for help naming its new baby boy hippo and it’s narrowed down the 90,000 suggestions to just two, Fritz and Ferguson. “We would have been happy with either name,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Northern Kentucky man claims winning Mega Millions lottery ticket

ERLANGER, Ky. — A northern Kentucky man (who wishes to remain anonymous) has stepped forward with the winning $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket from last Friday's drawing, lottery officials announced Thursday. Officials said the winner came to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters earlier this week with ticket after taking it to...
ERLANGER, KY
thefabricator.com

Skilcraft plans $8.4 million expansion in Kentucky

Skilcraft LLC has announced plans to expand in Hebron, Ky. The $8.4 million project will add 22,000 sq. ft. to the company’s current facility, expanding it to 54,000 sq. ft. to allow for increased production capacity and new equipment for fabricating metal components for the aerospace industry. The company...
HEBRON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Boone Co.

The expansion will create 14 new jobs. (Hebron, Ky.) – A manufacturing business in northern Kentucky is expanding. Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that Skilcraft LLC plans to invest $8.4 million to expand their operation in Hebron. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation expand by...
HEBRON, KY

