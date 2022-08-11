Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
downthedrive.com
Bearcats Football Preview: Malik Vann Leads Beefy Cincinnati D-Line
Your Cincinnati Bearcats defense will have a robust front. Sure, Myjai Sanders and Curtis Brooks are no longer there but that’s ok. It will be hard to top the production and performance of that 2021 defensive front. Brooks and Sanders kickstarted Cincinnati’s pass rush. It is unlikely that...
Fox 19
‘Paycor Stadium’ naming rights deal, signage hit potential roadblocks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ new naming rights deal with Paycor could bring in millions for the team as it looks to resign a talented crop of young players including quarterback Joe Burrow. But Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece takes issue with one facet of the deal: the county’s cut.
North South 100 Results: August 13, 2022 – $75k to win (LOLMDS)
Florence Speedway results for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Tonight, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series unloads in Union, KY. It’s the finale of the North/South 100 paying $75,000 to the feature winner. View Florence Speedway results below. North South 100 Menu. Aug 12 | Lineups...
Soccer match held in honor of Butler Twp. victims
Many of the Troy and Bethel players knew and played soccer with 15-year-old Kayla Anderson.
WLWT 5
Customers react to safety measures in OTR
CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
Fox 19
1 hospitalized after third confirmed shooting in Cincinnati Sunday
AVONDALE (WXIX) - A shooting in Avondale left one person injured and in the hospital on Sunday evening, according to District Four police. The shooting happened on Blair Avenue at approximately 7:28 p.m., Cincinnati police said. The victim’s condition is unknown. This was the third confirmed shooting that occurred...
linknky.com
When will Boone have more people than Kenton? Report says 2050
Boone County’s substantial population growth is expected to continue, allowing it to pass Kenton County in population by 2050, according to a recently released report from the Kentucky State Data Center. The state’s population is expected to increase by 6.2%, the report said, an increase of more than 279,000...
The River: Cap’n Jack remembered for his many years on the river and his death on a shantyboat
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. “Guess you heard they...
WKRC
Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
WKRC
One of Cincinnati's largest private companies acquires Chicago firm
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the largest private companies in Greater Cincinnati acquired the largest distributor of kitchen and bath cabinetry and countertops in the Chicago market. Sims-Lohman, the nation’s largest provider of kitchen cabinets, granite and quartz countertops to building professionals, has acquired Seigle’s Cabinet Center, which...
Fox 19
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
Mega Millions winning ticket claimed in Erlanger
A Northern Kentucky man bought the $1,000,000 ticket at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Erlanger, Kentucky.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo reveals name of Fiona’s baby brother
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced Monday that they have named Fiona’s baby brother Fritz. The Zoo asked for help naming its new baby boy hippo and it’s narrowed down the 90,000 suggestions to just two, Fritz and Ferguson. “We would have been happy with either name,...
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky man claims winning Mega Millions lottery ticket
ERLANGER, Ky. — A northern Kentucky man (who wishes to remain anonymous) has stepped forward with the winning $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket from last Friday's drawing, lottery officials announced Thursday. Officials said the winner came to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters earlier this week with ticket after taking it to...
thefabricator.com
Skilcraft plans $8.4 million expansion in Kentucky
Skilcraft LLC has announced plans to expand in Hebron, Ky. The $8.4 million project will add 22,000 sq. ft. to the company’s current facility, expanding it to 54,000 sq. ft. to allow for increased production capacity and new equipment for fabricating metal components for the aerospace industry. The company...
Man found stabbed to death on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
At 4:53 a.m. Saturday morning, CPD and the Cincinnati firefighters responded to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue for a reported stabbing.
And the winner of $57K recount for Senate District 24 is . . .the same; Shelley Funke Fromeyer still wins
A recount of the May primary election for Northern Kentucky’s Senate District 24 paid for by Jessica Neal showed Neal still losing, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams’ office said late Friday. Adams’ spokesperson Michon Lindstrom said the recount that started Wednesday has been concluded and showed only...
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Boone Co.
The expansion will create 14 new jobs. (Hebron, Ky.) – A manufacturing business in northern Kentucky is expanding. Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that Skilcraft LLC plans to invest $8.4 million to expand their operation in Hebron. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation expand by...
