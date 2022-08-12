Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
RANGERS' PROSPECT OPENS THE SCORING AGAINST SWEDEN WITH STRONG INDIVIDUAL EFFORT (VIDEO)
This has been the toughest match for either team, and we are getting our money's worth so far. These two teams are flying high, generating back and forth chances. Brett Berard received a net-side pass on the powerplay, and made a strong move to the cage and buried it past Sweden's stud G Jesper Wallstedt:
markerzone.com
AUSTRIAN D LORENZ LINDNER EJECTED FOR BOARDING IN DYING MINUTES OF A TIE GAME (VIDEO)
Lorenz Lindner was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and ejected from Austria v. Switzerland for this hit:. The penalty came with just under five minutes left in a 2-2 hockey game, which means Austria would finish the game shorthanded no matter what. In a huge game for Austria, the timing for this penalty could not have been worse; the winner of this match advances to the quarterfinal round, while the loser goes home.
theScore
Canada downs Finland to secure 1st place in Group A
Despite running into some penalty trouble in the third period, Team Canada secured first place in Group A at the World Junior Championship thanks to a gutsy 6-3 victory against Finland on Monday. The Canadians went undefeated in the tournament's preliminary round, outscoring their opponents 27-7 across four games. Canada...
Polestar Electric Roadster Concept Planned to Enter Production as Polestar 6
GOTHENBURG, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car company, confirms plans to put the Polestar electric roadster concept into production. The production car is expected to launch in 2026 as the Polestar 6 electric performance roadster. Interested customers in all active Polestar markets are able to reserve a build slot online starting August 16, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005039/en/ Polestar electric roadster concept (Photo: Business Wire)
NBC Sports
Oksana Masters wins thrilling road race, double gold at Para Cycling Worlds
Just five months after winning seven medals in cross-country skiing and biathlon at the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics and becoming the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian of all time, Oksana Masters was back to dominating in her other sport. Masters, 33, won both the time trial and road race (H5...
Turkey's Kenyan-born Can wins second European 10,000m title
Turkey's Kenyan-born Yasemin Can won her second European 10,000m title in Munich on Monday as a trio of world-class heavyweights guaranteed their spots in respective finals. Poland's Aleksandra Lisowska claimed the first title at the European championships, winning the women's marathon on the streets of Munich.
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Great Britain win women's gymnastics team silver
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. Great Britain won the women's team silver in gymnastics at the European Championships as Italy took gold. The GB team of Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, Alice Kinsella, Ondine...
CBS Sports
IIHF World Junior Championship 2022: Schedule, stream, how to watch, scores, highlights
The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship is here and will run through Aug. 20. All of the tournament's games will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The IIHF World Junior Championship was originally slated to take place from Dec. 26, 2021 until Jan. 5, 2022 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. It even began with several games being played. However, the tournament was eventually postponed on Dec. 29, 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
U.S. stunned 3-0 by the Netherlands at U-20 Women’s World Cup
The U.S. is staring down potential elimination at the group stage of the Under-20 Women’s World Cup after a stunning 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands on Sunday. After the Americans opened the tournament in Costa Rica with a routine win over Ghana, they were comprehensively beaten by a well-drilled Dutch side in their second match. The USWNT will now likely need a win from its final match against Japan to have a shot at reaching the quarterfinals. That will be no easy feat after the Japanese started the tournament with two straight wins. The Netherlands took advantage of a corner kick to open...
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule
The U.S. Gymnastics Championships air live on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and Peacock from Thursday through Sunday, featuring the return of Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles. All four senior sessions — two days each for men and women — air live at 7 p.m....
