The U.S. is staring down potential elimination at the group stage of the Under-20 Women’s World Cup after a stunning 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands on Sunday. After the Americans opened the tournament in Costa Rica with a routine win over Ghana, they were comprehensively beaten by a well-drilled Dutch side in their second match. The USWNT will now likely need a win from its final match against Japan to have a shot at reaching the quarterfinals. That will be no easy feat after the Japanese started the tournament with two straight wins. The Netherlands took advantage of a corner kick to open...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO