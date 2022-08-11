Read full article on original website
Related
seattlepi.com
Forty more beagles coming to Humane Society of Midland County
Forty beagles rescued from a testing facility are scheduled to arrive in Midland after a successful effort this week to find 50 beagles from the same facility their forever homes. Humane Society Director Beth Wellman drove across the country on Monday to bring 50 of the rescued dogs to Midland....
seattlepi.com
PREVIEW: Plan your week at the Midland County Fair
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland is in for a week of food, farm animals and general fun at the Midland County Fair, which begins this weekend at the county fairgrounds. While competitions begin on Saturday, the fair officially opens at 12 p.m. Sunday...
Comments / 0