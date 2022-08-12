Read full article on original website
Escaped 12-Foot Python Found Under Parked Car In Texas Neighborhood
The snake escaped her locked enclosure.
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
2 firefighters injured at NW Austin apartment fire
AFD said the fire started on a second-floor balcony and spread to the attic.
Texas hunting, fishing licenses on sale today, Aug. 15
AUSTIN – The beginning of a new hunting season is quickly approaching and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) reminds hunters and anglers to purchase their new licenses for 2022-23. Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except the Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package) for the current year expire at the end of August. The new licenses for the 2022-23 season go on sale Aug. 15.
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
KXAN
Poolside Party “Dance Yrself Clean” At Austin Motel
Thursdays this summer at Austin Motel, go back to the era of indie euphoria with DJ Jim and the music of the oughties. That’s right—you can dance and get sweaty to Justice, Bloc Party, LCD Soundsytem, and Crystal Castles. We were joined by KC Powell and DJ Jim...
Which downtown Austin roads will be closed for Pride?
Austin Pride returns Aug. 20 following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the festivities will include a parade through downtown Austin, beginning at the Texas State Capitol at 8 p.m. and traveling along Congress Avenue before ending at the bridge.
Austin band The Black Pumas cancels 2022 tour
The Austin band shared the news with fans Monday in a social media post.
Next weather-maker arrives late week
The heat cranks up again today and tomorrow but a pattern change brings wetter and relatively "cooler" weather later this week. --Kristen Currie
Slab BBQ & Beer location opening soon in South Austin
The Notorious P.I.G. sandwich has pulled pork, mustard coleslaw and backyard red barbecue sauce. (Courtesy Slab BBQ & Beer) A new location of Slab BBQ & Beer is opening in late September at 6218 Brodie Lane, Austin. The barbecue spot already has three locations in Austin. Slab BBQ & Beer...
It’s been two months since gas prices peaked in Texas. How much have they fallen?
Monday marks exactly two months since gas prices in Texas hit their peak. A gallon of regular unleaded gas topped out at $4.70 on June 15.
Annual Oita Japan Festival Returns
The Oita Japan Festival #OitaATX is Saturday, August 20 at the Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78754. Doors open and a Silent Auction and Raffle begins at 11 a.m. Performances are 12-4 p.m. Susan Hammons, a board member of the Austin-Oita Sister City Committee, let viewers...
Austin Public Library to reopen Sundays
This will be the first time the library system is offering Sunday service since the pandemic began in 2020.
AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas
AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
KXAN
Stay Overnight And Fish At Moby Dick’s Fishing & Lodging
If four and a half acres of fishing paradise plus new modern cottages for overnight stays sounds like a dream getaway for you, your friends and family, then we have just the place for you. Andrew Markoff and Ragan Green, owners and fishing guides at Moby Dick’s Fishing & Lodging,...
secretdallas.com
10 Of The Best Swimming Holes In Texas
Dive into these natural swimming spots in Texas. Put on your bathing suit, get your towel, grab some sunscreen, then grab some more sunscreen before heading out to these gorgeous and refreshing natural swimming spots for the ultimate Texas summer experience. 1. Jacob’s Well. One of Texas’s most beloved...
Family in need of support after Smoke Rider fire destroys home, belongings
TEXAS, USA — This time last week, there were at least three wildfires in the Central Texas area that fire crews were working to put out. One of them was the Smoke Rider fire on the Hays-Blanco County line. That fire burned about 1,200 acres in the area. While...
Round Rock standoff ends after several hours, man in critical condition
Entry was delayed due to reports of explosive devices.
How to avoid a hefty fine when driving near a school bus
It's a good time to remind drivers of Texas law when driving around school buses; breaking the law could cost you.
