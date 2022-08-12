ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Blue Ribbon News

Texas hunting, fishing licenses on sale today, Aug. 15

AUSTIN – The beginning of a new hunting season is quickly approaching and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) reminds hunters and anglers to purchase their new licenses for 2022-23. Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except the Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package) for the current year expire at the end of August. The new licenses for the 2022-23 season go on sale Aug. 15.
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Poolside Party "Dance Yrself Clean" At Austin Motel

Thursdays this summer at Austin Motel, go back to the era of indie euphoria with DJ Jim and the music of the oughties. That’s right—you can dance and get sweaty to Justice, Bloc Party, LCD Soundsytem, and Crystal Castles. We were joined by KC Powell and DJ Jim...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Which downtown Austin roads will be closed for Pride?

Austin Pride returns Aug. 20 following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the festivities will include a parade through downtown Austin, beginning at the Texas State Capitol at 8 p.m. and traveling along Congress Avenue before ending at the bridge.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Annual Oita Japan Festival Returns

The Oita Japan Festival #OitaATX is Saturday, August 20 at the Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78754. Doors open and a Silent Auction and Raffle begins at 11 a.m. Performances are 12-4 p.m. Susan Hammons, a board member of the Austin-Oita Sister City Committee, let viewers...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas

AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Stay Overnight And Fish At Moby Dick's Fishing & Lodging

If four and a half acres of fishing paradise plus new modern cottages for overnight stays sounds like a dream getaway for you, your friends and family, then we have just the place for you. Andrew Markoff and Ragan Green, owners and fishing guides at Moby Dick’s Fishing & Lodging,...
CEDAR CREEK, TX
secretdallas.com

10 Of The Best Swimming Holes In Texas

Dive into these natural swimming spots in Texas. Put on your bathing suit, get your towel, grab some sunscreen, then grab some more sunscreen before heading out to these gorgeous and refreshing natural swimming spots for the ultimate Texas summer experience. 1. Jacob’s Well. One of Texas’s most beloved...
AUSTIN, TX

