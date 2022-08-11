Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Education: 12 local students join MSMS class of 2024
The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science welcomed 128 new juniors on move-in day Aug. 6. MSMS is the state’s nationally recognized residential high school for academically advanced eleventh and twelfth graders. Graduates attend universities all over Mississippi and the nation. Lowndes County students include Alexander Allison and Claire...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes employees to receive one-time premium pay
The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors is giving its employees a financial shot in the arm, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act. Supervisors voted Monday to give county employees premium pay in an upcoming pay period to the tune of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees. It is a one-time payment.
Commercial Dispatch
Education: Three CMS teachers attended training for new STEAM curriculum
MOBILE, Ala. — Three teachers from Columbus Middle School were in Mobile July 18-22 for professional development training related to We Build It Better’s science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics curriculum. Beginning this school year, CMS will employ the We Build It Better STEAM curriculum. A total of...
Commercial Dispatch
Education: Ruffin named chair of associate nursing program at The W
Mississippi University for Women has named Mary Helen Ruffin as chair of the Department of Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. “Throughout my tenure as a nurse educator, I have been afforded the opportunity to work alongside distinguished faculty and staff...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
Spending PPP funds on Tesla, new home gets man 6+ years
OXFORD — A Starkville man was sentenced Friday to 6 1/2 years in prison for misusing more than $6 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds. Christopher Paul Lick, 46, pleaded guilty in May to one count of wire fraud related to the PPP scheme. Senior U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson handed down his sentence.
Commercial Dispatch
Partial to Home: Building the world we want to live in
On Wednesday a small group of friends met at Munson Brothers’ Trading Post to eat pizza. Community activist and businessman Ryan Munson needed some folks to sample food he hopes to serve at his neighborhood gathering place. Imagine a trading post in the Pacific Northwest, one that happens to...
Commercial Dispatch
Carpenter out as Heritage Foundation director; future with CVB uncertain
Nancy Carpenter will not lead the Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation after Sept 30. Her future as executive director for the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau is still up in the air. The CVB’s board, which also oversees CCHF, voted in a lengthy executive session Monday night not to renew Carpenter’s...
Commercial Dispatch
CMSD approves budget with tax increase
The Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees on Monday approved its budget for Fiscal Year 2023. At its special-call meeting, the board will request $11.4 million from the city council from ad valorem taxes for operations. The approval comes a week after the first public budget hearing. The request...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Dispatch
Two new reporters join Dispatch staff
Two new reporters have joined The Dispatch staff. Alex Murphy began Monday as the high school sports beat reporter. Joshua Stewart started Aug. 1 as the news reporter for the Starkville-Oktibbeha County bureau. Murphy’s duties will include covering athletics at the 13 public and private high schools in The Dispatch’s...
Commercial Dispatch
Jiben Roy: Commentary on recent issues
A couple of weeks back, Dispatch columnist Slim Smith wrote, citing Franklin Roosevelt and the Four Freedoms: freedom of speech, freedom of worship in one’s own way, freedom of want and freedom from fear. I do agree with Mr. Smith that the first two are universally accepted in the...
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Profile: Lemonade Day’s top West Point earner helps out family friend
Seven-year-old Hadley Baucom of West Point is typically a talkative little girl. But when Baucom laid eyes on her new purple bicycle for the first time, her parents saw something unexpected. “She was just speechless,” Baucom’s mother Morgan said. “We don’t see her speechless very often.”
Commercial Dispatch
Possumhaw: The pleasure of pace
“When you’re working at an unsustainable pace, when you feel emotionally flooded…then you need to add stillness to your day.”. “You must always be yourself; and do things at your own pace. Someday you’ll catch up.”. — Natsuki Takaya, Japanese manga (comic) artist. There will be no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial Dispatch
Floy Mordecai
COLUMBUS — Floy Mordecai, 87, died Aug. 14, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Ricky Roberts
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Ricky Junior Roberts, 64, died Aug. 12, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home, with BJ Mills officiating. Burial will follow at Barnesville Cemetery. Visitation is two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Otts funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Woody Matthews
Wright Woodard Matthews of Columbus, MS passed away on August 11, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Hope Cemetery in Imboden, Arkansas, on August 15, 2022. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Woody was born...
Commercial Dispatch
Doris McCollum
SHUQUALAK — Doris E. McCollum, 84, died Aug. 10, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, at Shuqualak Cemetery, with the Rev. Corbin Kill officiating. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. McCollum was born to the late...
Commercial Dispatch
City has been mowing Hwy 82 without pay for 4-plus years
Mayor Keith Gaskin has some questions about whose responsibility it is to mow right-of-ways along the Highway 82 corridor. During Thursday’s work session, Gaskin told the council he had discovered the city had been mowing Mississippi Department of Transportation rights of way for years, and yet it was unclear whether the state was paying for the work.
Commercial Dispatch
Jerry Copeland
VERNON, Ala. — Jerry Copeland, 83, died Aug. 9, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Chandler Funeral Home, with Lonnel Plyer officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Double Springs, with military honors. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Wallace Miles Jr.
STARKVILLE — Wallace Otto Miles Jr., 77, passed away. Funeral services are at 2:30 p.m. today, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Miles was born April 14, 1945, in Starkville,...
Commercial Dispatch
Bailey Callahan wins Sportsman race on Fan Appreciation Night at Magnolia Motor Speedway
Weir driver Bailey Callahan won the Murphy Towing Late Model Sportsman race on Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday at Magnolia Motor Speedway. Nick Thrash of Meridian was second, and Kyle Shaw of Millport, Alabama, finished third. Jarrett Jones of Guntown and Covy Parsons of Iuka rounded out the top five.
Comments / 0