City Council approves $500,000 for business-assistance services for minority-owned small businesses

Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Sac City Council To Discuss Misdemeanors For Homeless Blocking Sidewalks
The Sacramento City Council will soon decide on whether to officially "revamp" a sidewalk ordinance. Councilmember Jeff Harris introduced the new proposal, which would have a direct impact on homeless camping. Listen to the interview with Councilmember Harris on the KFBK Morning News.... The City Council is set to hear...
sacramentocityexpress.com
Interested in a career with Public Works? Learn more at this upcoming job fair
The City’s Department of Public Works is hosting an in-person career on resource fair on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Division representatives from Parking Services, Transportation, Recycling & Solid Waste and more will be present with information on job openings, how to apply and insights on City careers. Part-time and full-time...
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin reaping benefits of Prop 68 at Sunset Whitney Recreation Area
ADA-accessible pathways and sweeping views in East Trails. Rocklin, Calif. – The City of Rocklin will officially open Phase 1 of the East Trails at the Sunset Whitney Recreation Area on Wednesday, August 17, at 9 a.m., adding approximately 1.1 miles of ADA-accessible pathways for people to enjoy. Phase...
sacramentocityexpress.com
City activates Auburn Boulevard Outreach and Engagement Center as cooling location
With the National Weather Service forecasting temperatures above 100 degrees for the next several days, the City of Sacramento today will activate the Auburn Boulevard Outreach and Engagement Center as a place where people can cool down. The center, at 3615 Auburn Blvd. will open from 2-10 p.m. today through...
IN THIS ARTICLE
elkgrovelagunanews.com
What is the Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act measure that will appear on the ballot
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Voters will see a measure on their ballot this November about Sacramento’s unhoused population. The Sacramento City Council voted 7-2 to advance the Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022 in a special meeting Tuesday night. If passed by voters, the measure would allow city officials to provide more shelters for unhoused residents, but at the same time allow officials to clear more homeless encampments.
HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in India
Manteca City Council member Gary Singh took responsibility for the council's actions and did what was best for the Manteca community as a whole by speaking out against a “Health for Humanity-Yogathon 2022” proclamation that was issued earlier this year to a group affiliated with a Nazi-Inspired extremist group that targets and persecutes minorities in India.
capradio.org
‘Overwhelming’ inflation affecting Sacramento restaurants — and chicken spots may be hit hardest
Sacramento’s Mad Butcher Meat Company is a family-owned supplier for restaurants and even for food outlets at casinos throughout the region. And manager Kelly Shum knows firsthand the impact of inflation on the food scene. She says there are large fluctuations in prices at the wholesale level, caused by...
Volunteer group pulls thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek
DEL PASO HEIGHTS - Dozens of volunteers pulled thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek on Sunday. It's part of a major effort to keep Sacramento's waterways healthy.They say they're not just making a dent, they're making a difference. "It's overwhelming because you don't know where to start...there's so much of it," said volunteer Jennifer Padua. Padua spent her Sunday morning in Del Paso Heights digging up garbage in arcade creek. "We said this is going to be, this is going to be a fun day. Because we knew it would be very challenging," said volunteer Becca Berggren. Padua...
Two lawsuits continue California’s tax wars
California's battles over tax limits continue with two lawsuits alleging that fees were improperly levied.
Cheapest and Best Way to Get from Sacramento Airport to Downtown
Sacramento Airport is one of my primary choices when flying out of Northern California. Even considering the long drive time, sometimes the cost savings and time savings is worth it if it saves us a connection. Lighter traffic and cheaper parking make it a better choice than SFO or Oakland. Normally, I park right at the airport. But recently I found myself needing to figure out the best way to get from Sacramento Airport to downtown.
'Desperate' to unlock housing, Tahoe program pays $24,000 to homeowners who rent to locals
In Lake Tahoe, the median price of a home was $950,000 in 2021. The average median income was $53,156 in 2020.
Homeowners could still lose fire protection under new insurance proposal: What you need to know
More than more than 200,000 California homeowners lost their fire coverage in 2020. Will a new proposal really help?
What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California
SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
AOL Corp
How much did it cost to buy a home in Roseville, California in the the past week?
The median price per square foot for a home in Roseville increased in the last week to $359. That’s $7 less than the Placer County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Roseville was $342. The most expensive community in Placer...
Cruise line begins offering luxurious tours of the Bay-Delta region — with a price to match
Starting early next year, tourists can take an 8-day cruise valued at more than $6,000 through San Francisco, Stockton, Sacramento, Vallejo and Napa. American Cruise Lines, a small-ship cruise line with headquarters in Connecticut, will offer their first roundtrip tour beginning Feb. 17, 2023, with prices starting at $6,095. The...
'If you're not at the table, you're on the menu': Increasing Latino voter turnout in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kimberly Gudino, who's from South Sacramento, has been voting consecutively since the age of 18. She began her voter journey as a student at Luther Burbank High School. During an afterschool program, Gudino says she was encouraged to vote by a group called "Brown Issues." It's...
Fox40
Single women lead gender homeowners gap in Sacramento
(KTXL) — A report revealed that single women lead the gender homeowners gap in Sacramento. Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Keisha “Kee” Matthews, a broker and realtor with Matthews & Co. Realty Group, about what she sees in recent interested homebuyers.
$190,000 payout for Sacramento Antifa-supporting teacher to resign has critics pointing to union clout
(The Center Square) – Reports that a California school teacher who was aligned with Antifa was paid $190,000 to resign this year are sparking outrage, leading critics to say it reveals the strength of California’s teacher unions on public education in the state. Information obtained by the Sacramento...
abc10.com
South Sacramento mother fed up with homeless encampment near neighborhood
'I just get excuses. I get told by the impact team that well it's a very well-kept camp. But it's causing health and safety issues,' said Jennifer Jones.
California Castle With Two Ferris Wheels, Bumper Cars For Sale
It also has a merry-go-round and other theme park rides.
Comments / 1