Colorado State

Richard the Great
3d ago

I suppose that the fact the people in those neighborhoods are committing more crimes has nothing to do with the equation

Stevens
3d ago

Have these people committed crimes? Why does it matter where they are from??? If they have committed crimes, then they need to be locked up!! What will you spend that money on to stop the crime?? Social workers? Street lights? PLEASE!!

The New West

Time’s Up For The Colorado River Basin Water Plans

For more than two decades the west has become increasingly dry, though the serious implications have often been overlooked by the general public. No more. The Bureau of Reclamation has ordered the seven states with land in the Colorado River Basin to create a water conservation plan by August 16, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

Attorney General Phil Weiser campaigns for reelection in Aspen and Snowmass Village

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is running for reelection and a second four-year term. His opponent is John Kellner, a Republican and the district attorney in the 18th Judicial District, which includes Douglas and Arapahoe counties on the Front Range. Weiser, a Democrat, held a fundraiser in Snowmass Village Saturday...
ASPEN, CO
PLANetizen

Colorado Could Reject Highway Expansion in Favor of Climate-Friendly Planning

“After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure” if a proposal before the board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) passes, reports Nathaniel Minor for Colorado Public Radio.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Tens of millions of dollars waiting to be reclaimed by Colorado residents

Coloradans can now recover unclaimed properties online, allowing access to tens of millions of dollars worth of forgotten checks, wages and more. State Treasurer Dave Young urged Colorado residents to reclaim their property on Monday as part of “The Great Colorado Payback.” Young said at least one in 10 Coloradans have unclaimed property such as gift certificates, stock shares, unpaid wages and uncashed checks waiting for them.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado is home to many successful crops, including the watermelon. In Rocky Ford and along the Arkansas River, watermelons are having a successful harvest season. "Here they grow in the right temperature," Colorado Kids Ranch owner JD Chapman said. "They have sun all day long and they're given irrigation and The post Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Politics
1310kfka.com

Several new laws are now in effect in Colorado

Car rental companies must now offer equipment to people with disabilities. A new law in effect in Colorado requires car rental companies to make adaptive options available for both online and in-person reservations. Among other new laws that have taken effect–retailers in Colorado must accept cash payments at at least one point-of-sale terminal. Also, now children can play alone outside or walk home from school without parents fearing facing a charge of neglect.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Denver and Colorado Springs Face Big Marijuana Questions on November Ballot

This fall's election promises to include several important issues, including a statewide initiative to decriminalize psychedelics, but there are a few interesting campaigns focused on Colorado's other federally-banned plant. The state's two largest cities will each consider separate marijuana initiatives that could heavily impact dispensaries, while one of Colorado's more...
DENVER, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Yet Another Colorado Republican Candidate Linked to Conspiracist Militia

At a press conference earlier this week the entire Colorado Republican slate, from statewide candidates Heidi Ganahl and Joe O’Dea to Statehouse and school board hopefuls, joined together to talk only about “kitchen table” policy issues. The subtext was clear: With the primaries over, the party doesn’t want to talk about stolen elections or other far-right conspiracies.
DENVER, CO
Axios Des Moines

Iowa could forfeit millions of dollars in federal rent assistance

Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).Why it matters: Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30.Catch up fast: Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.Des Moines and Polk County were separately awarded nearly $15 million.Context: Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.Of the remaining $130M, less...
IOWA STATE

