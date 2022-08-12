Read full article on original website
Related
muddyriversports.com
Craven leads QND boys golf team to victory in quadrangular at Spring Lake Country Club
QUINCY — Blustery conditions beneath a bright sun turned Spring Lake Country Club’s 18-hole golf course into a challenging track Saturday afternoon. Quincy Notre Dame’s Konnor Craven posted his second straight solid round, shooting a 2-over 74 to earn medalist honors in a quadrangular in which only three golfers broke 80.
muddyriversports.com
Balance, defensive aggressiveness highlight QU football program’s first preseason scrimmage
QUINCY — Revamping a defense that statistically ranked among the worst in NCAA Division II last fall starts with a single mission. The Quincy University football program’s first scrimmage of the preseason revealed a defense hell bent on being a collective nuisance. The Hawks swarmed ball carriers, harassed wide receivers and delivered enough bone-shaking blows to make an impact after just six days of practice.
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: QU women’s soccer team ties Indian Hills Community College in exhibition game
QUINCY — Coming off a 4-0 loss to Western Illinois University in the first exhibition game of the fall, the Quincy University women’s soccer team played Indian Hills Community College to a 1-1 tie in Saturday’s exhibition at Legends Stadium. Muddy River Sports Editor Matt Schuckman captured...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Hancock County from July 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Christin Young of Hamilton sold a residence at 1050 Main in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
This Nearly Million Dollar Quincy, Illinois Home Has a Huge Barn
It may not be the most expensive home available in Quincy, Illinois right now, but it's close if that's not the case. It's an epic nearly million dollar estate that also includes a huge barn. The fact that I spent a lot of time at my grandma's farm growing up...
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for August 15, 2022
Justin M Reid (34) for FTA PTR at 1001 N 24th. Lodged. Terry D Johnson, 51, Quincy for No Valid DL and Operating Uninsured at 13th and Spring. NTA. Jason A Priest (49) Quincy for Lamps on Bicycles at 5th and Hampshire. PTC.
Toddler struck, killed in Missouri during U-turn
A driver struck and killed a toddler late Thursday night in northeast Missouri while making a U-turn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy’s Sixth Street Promenade to get $2.4 million state Main Street grant; Pittsfield getting $2.8 million for work on Monroe Street
QUINCY — The second time was the charm. In 2020, The City of Quincy Quincy applied for a $1.03-million IDOT grant to help pay for the Sixth Street Promenade, but it was rejected. But today, Governor JB Pritzker announced that Quincy was of several communities to receive part of...
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Humiliating and embarrassing’: Assistant state’s Adams County state’s attorney fired after just four months on job
QUINCY — An assistant state’s attorney for Adams County was let go last week after working for just four months, and the verdicts in three parental rights cases he tried in juvenile court this summer were vacated because he was not licensed to practice law in Illinois. Pruitt...
khqa.com
Canton toddler struck and killed; driver arrested
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — A two-year-old boy died on Thursday night after he was hit by an SUV in Canton, Mo. The driver of the SUV was arrested on pending charges of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle with her, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online arrests reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlds.com
Man Battered With A Hammer At Downtown Jacksonville Bar
A pair of Jacksonville men were arrested yesterday evening after Jacksonville Police were called to a downtown tavern over a physical altercation involving a hammer. Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS responded to a report of a man with injuries after a physical altercation at Lahey’s Lounge located at 311 West State Street at at 5:53PM Sunday.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department accepting applications for as many as 10 officer positions
QUINCY — The City of Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commission and the Quincy Police Department are accepting applications for the position of police officer. The Quincy Police Department has 10 vacant positions to fill. Anyone interested in pursuing a career as a Quincy police officer can download...
wlds.com
RECC Seeking Tips On Theft
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative who services customers in Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Christian and Montgomery counties is asking for tips about a recent theft that occurred at their headquarters on Illinois Route 104 in rural Auburn. RECC is offering $500 for information about a theft that occurred at their property around...
khqa.com
Two women accused of burglary, theft
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Illinois women are behind bars facing multiple charges including theft and burglary. On July 31, 2022, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a burglary that took place at a home located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop. So far two women have been...
Comments / 0