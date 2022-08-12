ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

muddyriversports.com

Balance, defensive aggressiveness highlight QU football program’s first preseason scrimmage

QUINCY — Revamping a defense that statistically ranked among the worst in NCAA Division II last fall starts with a single mission. The Quincy University football program’s first scrimmage of the preseason revealed a defense hell bent on being a collective nuisance. The Hawks swarmed ball carriers, harassed wide receivers and delivered enough bone-shaking blows to make an impact after just six days of practice.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Hancock County from July 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Christin Young of Hamilton sold a residence at 1050 Main in...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wtad.com

QPD Blotter for August 15, 2022

Justin M Reid (34) for FTA PTR at 1001 N 24th. Lodged. Terry D Johnson, 51, Quincy for No Valid DL and Operating Uninsured at 13th and Spring. NTA. Jason A Priest (49) Quincy for Lamps on Bicycles at 5th and Hampshire. PTC.
QUINCY, IL
ktvo.com

3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Canton toddler struck and killed; driver arrested

CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — A two-year-old boy died on Thursday night after he was hit by an SUV in Canton, Mo. The driver of the SUV was arrested on pending charges of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle with her, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online arrests reports.
CANTON, MO
wlds.com

Man Battered With A Hammer At Downtown Jacksonville Bar

A pair of Jacksonville men were arrested yesterday evening after Jacksonville Police were called to a downtown tavern over a physical altercation involving a hammer. Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS responded to a report of a man with injuries after a physical altercation at Lahey’s Lounge located at 311 West State Street at at 5:53PM Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

RECC Seeking Tips On Theft

Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative who services customers in Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Christian and Montgomery counties is asking for tips about a recent theft that occurred at their headquarters on Illinois Route 104 in rural Auburn. RECC is offering $500 for information about a theft that occurred at their property around...
AUBURN, IL
khqa.com

Two women accused of burglary, theft

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Illinois women are behind bars facing multiple charges including theft and burglary. On July 31, 2022, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a burglary that took place at a home located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop. So far two women have been...
BARRY, IL

