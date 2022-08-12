ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Hancock County from July 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Christin Young of Hamilton sold a residence at 1050 Main in...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Northeast Missouri bicyclist killed in Sunday night crash

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri bicyclist was killed late Sunday evening while trying to cross a major highway. It happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. Highway 61, one mile south of Hannibal. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Nicholas Clark, 30, of Hannibal,...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyriversports.com

Balance, defensive aggressiveness highlight QU football program’s first preseason scrimmage

QUINCY — Revamping a defense that statistically ranked among the worst in NCAA Division II last fall starts with a single mission. The Quincy University football program’s first scrimmage of the preseason revealed a defense hell bent on being a collective nuisance. The Hawks swarmed ball carriers, harassed wide receivers and delivered enough bone-shaking blows to make an impact after just six days of practice.
QUINCY, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wtad.com

QPD Blotter for August 15, 2022

Justin M Reid (34) for FTA PTR at 1001 N 24th. Lodged. Terry D Johnson, 51, Quincy for No Valid DL and Operating Uninsured at 13th and Spring. NTA. Jason A Priest (49) Quincy for Lamps on Bicycles at 5th and Hampshire. PTC.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Canton toddler struck and killed; driver arrested

CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — A two-year-old boy died on Thursday night after he was hit by an SUV in Canton, Mo. The driver of the SUV was arrested on pending charges of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle with her, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online arrests reports.
CANTON, MO
KCJJ

Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car

A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
IOWA CITY, IA
khqa.com

Hannibal man arrested after explosive device investigation

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal, Missouri man is facing charges after law enforcement says they found explosive devices at a local home. The investigation began on Saturday when Hannibal Police Officers and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) went to search a home in the 800 block of Hayward Street.
HANNIBAL, MO
ourquadcities.com

25-year-old man shot in Burlington

On Aug. 15, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Burlington Police and Ambulance responded to the 800 block of South 9th Street in reference to a 25-year-old-male, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, police said Monday. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot...
BURLINGTON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Two women in Pike County Jail facing burglary, theft charges

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — Two women are in the Pike County Jail and are charged with residential burglary and theft. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 7:03 p.m. July 31 to a residence located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop in reference to a residential burglary and theft complaint. After an investigation, two suspects were identified.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Hannibal man arrested after police found several explosive devices

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Police Department conducted an investigation into the manufacture and possession of explosive devices at a local residence, which led to the arrest of Joshua E. Rickey, 33, of Hannibal. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Hannibal Police and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) served...
HANNIBAL, MO

