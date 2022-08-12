Read full article on original website
Related
muddyriversports.com
Craven leads QND boys golf team to victory in quadrangular at Spring Lake Country Club
QUINCY — Blustery conditions beneath a bright sun turned Spring Lake Country Club’s 18-hole golf course into a challenging track Saturday afternoon. Quincy Notre Dame’s Konnor Craven posted his second straight solid round, shooting a 2-over 74 to earn medalist honors in a quadrangular in which only three golfers broke 80.
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: QU women’s soccer team ties Indian Hills Community College in exhibition game
QUINCY — Coming off a 4-0 loss to Western Illinois University in the first exhibition game of the fall, the Quincy University women’s soccer team played Indian Hills Community College to a 1-1 tie in Saturday’s exhibition at Legends Stadium. Muddy River Sports Editor Matt Schuckman captured...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Hancock County from July 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Christin Young of Hamilton sold a residence at 1050 Main in...
khqa.com
Northeast Missouri bicyclist killed in Sunday night crash
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri bicyclist was killed late Sunday evening while trying to cross a major highway. It happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. Highway 61, one mile south of Hannibal. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Nicholas Clark, 30, of Hannibal,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
muddyriversports.com
Balance, defensive aggressiveness highlight QU football program’s first preseason scrimmage
QUINCY — Revamping a defense that statistically ranked among the worst in NCAA Division II last fall starts with a single mission. The Quincy University football program’s first scrimmage of the preseason revealed a defense hell bent on being a collective nuisance. The Hawks swarmed ball carriers, harassed wide receivers and delivered enough bone-shaking blows to make an impact after just six days of practice.
From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
This Nearly Million Dollar Quincy, Illinois Home Has a Huge Barn
It may not be the most expensive home available in Quincy, Illinois right now, but it's close if that's not the case. It's an epic nearly million dollar estate that also includes a huge barn. The fact that I spent a lot of time at my grandma's farm growing up...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy’s Sixth Street Promenade to get $2.4 million state Main Street grant; Pittsfield getting $2.8 million for work on Monroe Street
QUINCY — The second time was the charm. In 2020, The City of Quincy Quincy applied for a $1.03-million IDOT grant to help pay for the Sixth Street Promenade, but it was rejected. But today, Governor JB Pritzker announced that Quincy was of several communities to receive part of...
Toddler struck, killed in Missouri during U-turn
A driver struck and killed a toddler late Thursday night in northeast Missouri while making a U-turn.
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for August 15, 2022
Justin M Reid (34) for FTA PTR at 1001 N 24th. Lodged. Terry D Johnson, 51, Quincy for No Valid DL and Operating Uninsured at 13th and Spring. NTA. Jason A Priest (49) Quincy for Lamps on Bicycles at 5th and Hampshire. PTC.
khqa.com
Canton toddler struck and killed; driver arrested
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — A two-year-old boy died on Thursday night after he was hit by an SUV in Canton, Mo. The driver of the SUV was arrested on pending charges of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle with her, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online arrests reports.
muddyrivernews.com
‘Humiliating and embarrassing’: Assistant state’s Adams County state’s attorney fired after just four months on job
QUINCY — An assistant state’s attorney for Adams County was let go last week after working for just four months, and the verdicts in three parental rights cases he tried in juvenile court this summer were vacated because he was not licensed to practice law in Illinois. Pruitt...
KCJJ
Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car
A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
khqa.com
Hannibal man arrested after explosive device investigation
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal, Missouri man is facing charges after law enforcement says they found explosive devices at a local home. The investigation began on Saturday when Hannibal Police Officers and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) went to search a home in the 800 block of Hayward Street.
muddyrivernews.com
Tribune report shows six of 10 Illinoisans drinking tap water with toxic chemicals; Conte says chemicals found in Quincy but don’t pose serious threat
QUINCY — A recent investigation by the Chicago Tribune says more than 8 million people in the state — 6 out of every 10 Illinoisans — are drinking tap water with toxic chemicals that build up in human blood, cause cancer and other diseases and take years to leave the body.
ourquadcities.com
25-year-old man shot in Burlington
On Aug. 15, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Burlington Police and Ambulance responded to the 800 block of South 9th Street in reference to a 25-year-old-male, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, police said Monday. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department accepting applications for as many as 10 officer positions
QUINCY — The City of Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commission and the Quincy Police Department are accepting applications for the position of police officer. The Quincy Police Department has 10 vacant positions to fill. Anyone interested in pursuing a career as a Quincy police officer can download...
muddyrivernews.com
Two women in Pike County Jail facing burglary, theft charges
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — Two women are in the Pike County Jail and are charged with residential burglary and theft. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 7:03 p.m. July 31 to a residence located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop in reference to a residential burglary and theft complaint. After an investigation, two suspects were identified.
KFVS12
Hannibal man arrested after police found several explosive devices
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Police Department conducted an investigation into the manufacture and possession of explosive devices at a local residence, which led to the arrest of Joshua E. Rickey, 33, of Hannibal. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Hannibal Police and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) served...
Comments / 0