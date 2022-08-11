ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Canterbury: David Creed jailed for killing partner with carving knife

A man who stabbed his partner to death with a carving knife at their home has been jailed. David Creed, 53, attacked 50-year-old Catherine Granger at the maisonette they shared in Canterbury, Kent. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Maidstone Crown Court...
BBC

Walthamstow shooting victim named by police

A man shot dead in east London has been named by police as Kacey Boothe. Met Police officers had been called to Forest Rise in Walthamstow at about 21:30 BST on Saturday over reports of gunshots being heard. They were then told 25-year-old Mr Boothe had been "taken to hospital...
BBC

Arrests made as police investigate death of child in Colchester

Arrests have been made following the death of a child. Essex Police said it was called to concerns for the welfare of a child in Geoff Seaden Close in Colchester at about 10:20 BST on Sunday. Despite the efforts of the ambulance service, the infant died, police said. A man...
BBC

House and vehicles damaged in Mansfield grassland fire

A house and a number of vehicles have been damaged during a large fire in Nottinghamshire. Police were called to a report of a grassland fire on Breckbank, Mansfield, at about 14:55 BST on Saturday. There were no reports of any injuries but several houses in nearby Maunleigh were evacuated...
BBC

Two jailed for 'brutal' murder in Harlow drugs den

Two men have been jailed for life for murdering a man who was found with fatal stab wounds at a house that police believe was a drugs den. Essex Police discovered Cristian-Marin Patru, 24, with injuries to his neck, chin and back in Harlow on 8 November. Jayden Drake, 25,...
BBC

Great Barr: Distress of man, 76, repeatedly harassed by youths

A 76-year-old man says he "can't keep going like this" as youths repeatedly attack him and his home. Roy Muller's family has shared video footage on social media of a clash on his driveway amid criticism of the response by police. Mr Muller said over the last 12 months masked...
BBC

Cameron House: Men tried to smash window to escape fire

Two men who died in the Cameron House fire tried to smash a window to escape the flames, an inquiry has heard. Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner, Richard Dyson, 38, from London were guests at the Loch Lomond hotel during the blaze on 18 December 2017. A fatal accident...
BBC

Man who stabbed ex-partner's mother to death in Maryhill jailed

A man who murdered his ex-partner's mother by stabbing her more than 30 times has been jailed for a minimum of 19 years. Michael Dorey, 48, attacked mother-of-four Jacqueline Grant, 54, at her home in Maryhill, Glasgow, in April 2021. One of her daughters found her body after failed attempts...
BBC

Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family

Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
BBC

Poole murder arrest after 'sudden death' of woman

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Dorset. Police have set up a cordon around a property in East Quay Road, Poole, following the "sudden death" of a woman in her 40s. Dorset Police and ambulance and fire services attended the scene at...
BBC

Liverpool dog attack: Second arrest after boy, 4, seriously hurt

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a "horrendous" dog attack which left a four-year-old boy with serious, life-changing injuries. The boy was injured in the face and head by a Bull Mastiff type dog during a visit to a friend's house in Liverpool on Saturday. He remains...
BBC

Woman, 80, dies after being hit by runaway car

An 80-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a runaway car which had rolled down a hill in North Lanarkshire. Police Scotland said the incident happened at about 20:30 on Saturday on Willow Drive in Airdrie. The woman, who has not been named, was struck by an unoccupied...
BBC

Owami Davies: Police trawl through 50,000 hours of CCTV footage

Police are trawling through hours of CCTV footage for sightings of missing Owami Davies following an appeal. The last confirmed sighting of the student nurse was at 12:30 BST on 7 July, three days after she left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July. Ms Davies, 24, was captured...
