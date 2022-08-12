Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland, Devers, Hardin, Liberty, Tarkington ISDs receive positive ratings on TEA report card
The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its 2022 A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses, and the results show that five of the seven school districts in Liberty County received scores of B or higher, with Dayton ISD and Hull-Daisetta ISD earning overall ratings of C. Devers ISD, which is comprised of an elementary campus and junior high campus only, had the highest rating county-wide – an A – with a score of 96 out of 100 points. Cleveland, Hardin, Liberty and Tarkington ISDs earned scores of B.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Conroe City Council members speak out concerning recent administration terminations
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Conroe City Hall was abuzz last week with the surprise termination of City Administrator Paul Virgadamo and the simultaneous acceptance of the resignation of assistant city administrator and chief financial officer of the City of Conroe, Steve Williams. Councilmembers Porter, Hardman, and Wood release statements.
Construction to begin this fall for Katy’s historic J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer
The landmark, located at 5321 First St. in Katy, has been mostly unmaintained for decades. (Laura Robb/Community Impact Newspaper) After nearly three decades of disuse, a plan for new life for Katy’s J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer is underway. A permit for $2.1 million in construction to the...
Click2Houston.com
Residents in Fort Bend Co. community fighting proposed concrete batch plant over health, safety concerns
A fight against a proposed concrete batch plant is bringing together the Simonton community, worried about how close it would be to their homes and schools. The town in Fort Bend County is home to about 840 people. ‘R Construction Company’ wants to open a concrete batch plant along FM...
Click2Houston.com
$1,600 bill for water? Magnolia residents upset, complains to city about unreasonably high water bills
MAGNOLIA – Families in one Magnolia neighborhood are desperate for answers after they reported months of unreasonably high water bills. “We got our first initial water bill (and) it was like $1,659,” said homeowner Bridgit Spencer. Spencer said it was the start of a major water nightmare for...
'It was a bad day for Conroe': Conroe city administrator fired and city CFO resigns on same day
A divided city council saw two of Conroe's leadership roles being shuffled in one day. One of the ousted leaders served the city for 25 years.
kagstv.com
Houston housing becoming increasingly unaffordable, realtors' association says
HOUSTON — New data from the Houston Association of Realtors shows the price of local housing is now less affordable than it was one year ago, for both homeowners and home renters. The median home price in the Houston area is up to $357,000, which is $50,000 higher than...
Desperate to fill positions, FBCSO to hold job fair to hire over 100 emergency dispatchers
The 911 dispatcher disparity felt in Houston is crossing county lines, and an upcoming job fair aims to recruit these desperately-needed staffers.
Click2Houston.com
That porch 👀: Ranch living to the nines in Missouri City; See inside sprawling $2.3M estate
HOUSTON – A Missouri City estate with a pond on four acres of land is on the market for $2.3 million. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a ton of space -- 5,601-square-feet of it -- but we’re all about the massive front porch and large outdoor living spaces. What a stunning porch. We’ll pull up a rocking chair there anytime.
This Is Texas' Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
Massive Water Pipeline Project will bring relief to Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy) - There is relief in sight for City of Katy residents who are currently under mandatory water restrictions, but additional water won't be available until 2025.
Click2Houston.com
Buy groceries, get a physical: This Houston H-E-B location has a fully-functioning primary care clinic
HOUSTON – Snacks, check. Lunch, check. Physicals? Check!. Many Houston-area students are either already back in school or will head back to school this week. With this comes shopping and possibly an annual trip to the doctor for a physical. This year, students 12 and older will have a...
virtualbx.com
Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288
Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
Click2Houston.com
‘People accused of violent crimes should not get any discounts’: Judge denies bail bond company’s request to block 10% minimum rule, officials say
HOUSTON – A Harris County judge has denied a bail bond company’s request to block the 10% minimum premium rule, which was passed by the Harris County Bail Bond Board, Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee announced Monday. This is the second court that has upheld the rule’s...
MySanAntonio
Saulsbury Industries opens engineering hub in Houston
Odessa’s Saulsbury Industries has long had an office in Houston for its engineering, procurement and construction services. But the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic – during which the company allowed most of its staff to work remotely for a period of time – prompted the company to expand its presence there, opening an engineering and operations hub.
The Royalton at River Oaks high-rise condo building evacuated amid structural concerns
The iconic, 33-story tower's residents do not know when they'll be able to return. They were evacuated in the middle of the night Thursday.
Royalton Houston high-rise preparing residents to brace for long-term evacuation after water main break
HOUSTON — Residents are being told to brace for a long-term evacuation as crews continue to remove water from The Royalton at River Oaks high-rise condominium. It's unknown how long the evacuation will be in place, but management said they plan to collect residents' personal belongings as the building prepares for the long-term repairs.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County apartment residents say they’re living in “inhumane” conditions; property management says work is being done
Residents living in an apartment complex in northeast Harris County are furious about what they say are “inhumane” living conditions and are pleading with the city for help. City Crossing Apartments residents say they are experiencing mold, excess rodents and no air conditioning. Resident Shena Goodman said she...
Woodlands Online& LLC
45 South @ FM1488 Closure
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- IH 45 Southbound, all lanes, will be closed from Friday 8/19/22 at 9 pm until Monday 8/22/22 at 5 am. TxDOT crews are replacing the metal “finger joint” on the San Jacinto River Bridge before the FM 1488 Exit. SB vehicles will be detoured at the Creighton Road exit to the I45 Feeder.
