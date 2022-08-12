ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

Cleveland, Devers, Hardin, Liberty, Tarkington ISDs receive positive ratings on TEA report card

The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its 2022 A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses, and the results show that five of the seven school districts in Liberty County received scores of B or higher, with Dayton ISD and Hull-Daisetta ISD earning overall ratings of C. Devers ISD, which is comprised of an elementary campus and junior high campus only, had the highest rating county-wide – an A – with a score of 96 out of 100 points. Cleveland, Hardin, Liberty and Tarkington ISDs earned scores of B.
DAYTON, TX
Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288

Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
HOUSTON, TX
Saulsbury Industries opens engineering hub in Houston

Odessa’s Saulsbury Industries has long had an office in Houston for its engineering, procurement and construction services. But the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic – during which the company allowed most of its staff to work remotely for a period of time – prompted the company to expand its presence there, opening an engineering and operations hub.
HOUSTON, TX
45 South @ FM1488 Closure

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- IH 45 Southbound, all lanes, will be closed from Friday 8/19/22 at 9 pm until Monday 8/22/22 at 5 am. TxDOT crews are replacing the metal “finger joint” on the San Jacinto River Bridge before the FM 1488 Exit. SB vehicles will be detoured at the Creighton Road exit to the I45 Feeder.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

