Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
The Cottage Door Boutique to close in Old Katy
Store owners announced The Cottage Door Boutique will close Sept. 30. (Courtesy The Cottage Door Boutique) The Cottage Door Boutique—a gift shop in Old Katy—will close Sept. 30, store owners Allen and Angela Walker said in an Aug. 14 Facebook post. The Cottage Door first opened at 1001...
Click2Houston.com
That porch 👀: Ranch living to the nines in Missouri City; See inside sprawling $2.3M estate
HOUSTON – A Missouri City estate with a pond on four acres of land is on the market for $2.3 million. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a ton of space -- 5,601-square-feet of it -- but we’re all about the massive front porch and large outdoor living spaces. What a stunning porch. We’ll pull up a rocking chair there anytime.
Residents from River Oaks condominium unsure when they'll be able to return amid structural concerns
Crews have been working to clean up the mess a flooding left at The Royalton at River Oaks, as well as evaluate the building for major structural problems.
Woodlands Online& LLC
45 South @ FM1488 Closure
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- IH 45 Southbound, all lanes, will be closed from Friday 8/19/22 at 9 pm until Monday 8/22/22 at 5 am. TxDOT crews are replacing the metal “finger joint” on the San Jacinto River Bridge before the FM 1488 Exit. SB vehicles will be detoured at the Creighton Road exit to the I45 Feeder.
Construction to begin this fall for Katy’s historic J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer
The landmark, located at 5321 First St. in Katy, has been mostly unmaintained for decades. (Laura Robb/Community Impact Newspaper) After nearly three decades of disuse, a plan for new life for Katy’s J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer is underway. A permit for $2.1 million in construction to the...
Desperate to fill positions, FBCSO to hold job fair to hire over 100 emergency dispatchers
The 911 dispatcher disparity felt in Houston is crossing county lines, and an upcoming job fair aims to recruit these desperately-needed staffers.
Click2Houston.com
Buy groceries, get a physical: This Houston H-E-B location has a fully-functioning primary care clinic
HOUSTON – Snacks, check. Lunch, check. Physicals? Check!. Many Houston-area students are either already back in school or will head back to school this week. With this comes shopping and possibly an annual trip to the doctor for a physical. This year, students 12 and older will have a...
fox26houston.com
Possible new treatment for Lewy body dementia
A Houston-area man is sharing his journey with a type of dementia, that is often misdiagnosed. Researchers at UTHealth Houston tell us, for the first time, they could be on the brink of a successful treatment to reverse the disease.
In-N-Out Burger construction nearing completion in The Woodlands
In-N-Out Burger is under construction on Lake Woodlands Drive. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction is nearing completion on an In-N-Out Burger at 1717 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. The building was anticipated to be completed Aug. 1. Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development for In-N-Out, said a precise opening date was not available as of July 26.
Click2Houston.com
Mail thief leaves homeowners in NW Harris County subdivision frustrated
Homeowners in a northwest Harris County neighborhood said they’re left frustrated after a thief broke into their mailboxes over the weekend. Suzanne Bathe is one of the dozens of homeowners living in the Crossroads Park subdivision that had her mail stolen from a mailbox pedestal Saturday. She said her...
This Is Texas' Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
Royalton Houston high-rise preparing residents to brace for long-term evacuation after water main break
HOUSTON — Residents are being told to brace for a long-term evacuation as crews continue to remove water from The Royalton at River Oaks high-rise condominium. It's unknown how long the evacuation will be in place, but management said they plan to collect residents' personal belongings as the building prepares for the long-term repairs.
The Lost Cajun permanently closes Cypress location
The Lost Cajun served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. (Courtesy The Lost Cajun) Aaron and Renee Duhon announced via Facebook on Aug. 9 the permanent closure of The Lost Cajun in Cypress. Located at 24110 Hwy. 290, Cypress, the eatery opened in fall 2018 and served traditional authentic Cajun cuisine.
fox26houston.com
Possible new treatment on the horizon for common form of dementia
HOUSTON - Todd Miclette from Conroe is learning to live with Lewy body dementia. He's under the care of Dr. Paul Schulz at UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann. "I think the first warning sign was that I was having difficulty doing my work in a job that I had been doing for 10 years. And I was making mistakes, and I was having trouble following the various computer programs.
Massive Water Pipeline Project will bring relief to Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy) - There is relief in sight for City of Katy residents who are currently under mandatory water restrictions, but additional water won't be available until 2025.
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Recognize this guy? Suspected thief, store employee fight over stolen pressure washers
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who fled the scene after stealing from a southwest Houston home improvement store and fighting with an employee who tried to stop him. According to police, on August 8 at around 1:30...
Cypress brewery now latest to close amid Houston beer shake-ups
Dog-themed Wicked Boxer Brewing is calling it quits after nearly five years in business.
KHOU
Local eatery serves up sweet and savory treats that are 100% gluten and sugar free
HOUSTON — Caroline's Healthy Eatery is a little spot north of Houston with all the guilty pleasures you could ever want on a menu... Just hold the guilt. Great Day's Cristina Kooker got to taste and talk with Owner Caroline Cobell. Like them on Facebook: Caroline’s - A Healthy...
Attention Texas City Dike Visitors...
Please make sure y'all stop in and visit this awesome taco truck!!. We would like to announce that we have our 2nd location open in Texas city DIKE. Come and see us, we have elotes, mangoes, chicharrones, Michelada prepared with winged Chico top.
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland, Devers, Hardin, Liberty, Tarkington ISDs receive positive ratings on TEA report card
The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its 2022 A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses, and the results show that five of the seven school districts in Liberty County received scores of B or higher, with Dayton ISD and Hull-Daisetta ISD earning overall ratings of C. Devers ISD, which is comprised of an elementary campus and junior high campus only, had the highest rating county-wide – an A – with a score of 96 out of 100 points. Cleveland, Hardin, Liberty and Tarkington ISDs earned scores of B.
