HOUSTON - Todd Miclette from Conroe is learning to live with Lewy body dementia. He's under the care of Dr. Paul Schulz at UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann. "I think the first warning sign was that I was having difficulty doing my work in a job that I had been doing for 10 years. And I was making mistakes, and I was having trouble following the various computer programs.

CONROE, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO