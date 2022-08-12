ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Community Impact Houston

The Cottage Door Boutique to close in Old Katy

Store owners announced The Cottage Door Boutique will close Sept. 30. (Courtesy The Cottage Door Boutique) The Cottage Door Boutique—a gift shop in Old Katy—will close Sept. 30, store owners Allen and Angela Walker said in an Aug. 14 Facebook post. The Cottage Door first opened at 1001...
KATY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

45 South @ FM1488 Closure

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- IH 45 Southbound, all lanes, will be closed from Friday 8/19/22 at 9 pm until Monday 8/22/22 at 5 am. TxDOT crews are replacing the metal “finger joint” on the San Jacinto River Bridge before the FM 1488 Exit. SB vehicles will be detoured at the Creighton Road exit to the I45 Feeder.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

Possible new treatment for Lewy body dementia

A Houston-area man is sharing his journey with a type of dementia, that is often misdiagnosed. Researchers at UTHealth Houston tell us, for the first time, they could be on the brink of a successful treatment to reverse the disease.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

In-N-Out Burger construction nearing completion in The Woodlands

In-N-Out Burger is under construction on Lake Woodlands Drive. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction is nearing completion on an In-N-Out Burger at 1717 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. The building was anticipated to be completed Aug. 1. Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development for In-N-Out, said a precise opening date was not available as of July 26.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Lost Cajun permanently closes Cypress location

The Lost Cajun served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. (Courtesy The Lost Cajun) Aaron and Renee Duhon announced via Facebook on Aug. 9 the permanent closure of The Lost Cajun in Cypress. Located at 24110 Hwy. 290, Cypress, the eatery opened in fall 2018 and served traditional authentic Cajun cuisine.
CYPRESS, TX
fox26houston.com

Possible new treatment on the horizon for common form of dementia

HOUSTON - Todd Miclette from Conroe is learning to live with Lewy body dementia. He's under the care of Dr. Paul Schulz at UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann. "I think the first warning sign was that I was having difficulty doing my work in a job that I had been doing for 10 years. And I was making mistakes, and I was having trouble following the various computer programs.
CONROE, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Attention Texas City Dike Visitors...

Please make sure y'all stop in and visit this awesome taco truck!!. We would like to announce that we have our 2nd location open in Texas city DIKE. Come and see us, we have elotes, mangoes, chicharrones, Michelada prepared with winged Chico top.
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland, Devers, Hardin, Liberty, Tarkington ISDs receive positive ratings on TEA report card

The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its 2022 A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses, and the results show that five of the seven school districts in Liberty County received scores of B or higher, with Dayton ISD and Hull-Daisetta ISD earning overall ratings of C. Devers ISD, which is comprised of an elementary campus and junior high campus only, had the highest rating county-wide – an A – with a score of 96 out of 100 points. Cleveland, Hardin, Liberty and Tarkington ISDs earned scores of B.
DAYTON, TX

