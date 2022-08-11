Bills end training camp at St. John Fisher University

Pittsford, N.Y. (WGR 550) - After just one day of training camp when it started back on July 24, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder couldn’t get on the field. He was dealing with soreness that forced him to sit out about a week.

While it was happening, other wide receivers were getting plenty of opportunities, and maybe even passing him on the depth chart.

Since his return, and particularly on Thursday, Crowder seems to have clearly re-gained not only his spot, but the confidence of quarterback Josh Allen.

The receiver made, maybe, the highlight of the day for the offense on the very last day of training camp at St. John Fisher University when he took a pass about 10 yards past the line of scrimmage as he was crossing the field, continued on his path and raced the rest of the way down the sidelines for a would be touchdown.

Not known for top-end speed, Crowder showed he can still get down the field with the ball in his hands after doing what he does best, which is getting open underneath.

Photo credit Rich Barnes - USA TODAY Sports

Defense starts fast

The Crowder play came after the offense struggled to move the ball against the first-team defense through a couple series. Good coverage downfield forced a couple of misfires from Allen, who couldn’t get on the same page with his past catchers early-on.

The defensive line also made it difficult, including Boogie Basham getting his hands up to bat a pass into the air near the line of scrimmage and then almost intercepting it, if it weren’t for Allen knocking it down to the ground. if the quarterback wasn’t able to do that, Basham most likely would have scored a touchdown the other way.

Photo credit Joshua Bessex - Getty Images

Another skirmish

We've had a lot of chippiness during this training camp, so it was no surprise another skirmish broke out on the last day.

This time, it was defensive tackle Ed Oliver getting into it with offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. At one point, they were both on the ground, and it also looked like punches were thrown.

Pretty much every player from both sides came out on the field to get involved and then eventually break it up. Head coach Sean McDermott even made his presence known as they were separating, but, as usual, the team was onto the next play rather quickly.

Photo credit Joshua Bessex - Getty Images

Singletary busts one

While the passing game didn’t seem in sync, the running game certainly was in the early portion of practice.

Devin Singletary got loose on a play and showed that he has enough speed to take it to the house.

Photo credit Rich Barnes - USA TODAY Sports

Participation report

While Crowder continues to see the field and gain opportunities, wide receiver Tavon Austin was out for the second-straight day with soreness.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson also missed for the same reason, his third-straight practice not on the field. Both were seen on the sidelines working with trainers.

Photo credit Shawn Dowd - Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via USA TODAY Sports

No Allen Saturday

Prior to practice, McDermott told the media that Allen will not play in the team's preseason opener on Saturday at home against the Indianapolis Colts. He did not reveal plans for any other players.

Next up

That's it. The St. John Fisher University portion of training camp 2022 has concluded.

Players and coaches will return to Orchard Park for their preseason opener on Saturday, and then stay there for practices next week and for the rest of the season.

Follow me on Twitter: @SalSports