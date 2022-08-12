ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

11Alive

Dollar General faces nearly $1.3M in penalities for Georgia store issues

NEW YORK — Dollar General faces nearly $1.3 million in penalties after government inspectors visited three of the chain's stores in Georgia earlier this year and found worker-safety violations, federal regulators said Monday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors found obstructed exit routes, boxes of merchandise...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district as COVID-19 cases decline in Gwinnett County. In Gwinnett Public Schools, there are 670 confirmed or probable cases, according to district data. This time last year, there were 594 cases, marking a slight increase. Gwinnett is one of a handful of metro districts still tracking cases and updating its dashboard regularly and publicly.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states

The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
GEORGIA STATE
Jalopnik

No, Georgia, Golf Carts Are not the Green Transportation of the Future

People in Peachtree City, Georgia are pretty adamant that golf carts are a viable and responsible mode of transportation. Peachtree City is just a bit south of Georgia’s capitol, Atlanta, and Peachtree’s residents travel freely along 100 miles of golf cart paths. It has a population of 38,000 living among 13,000 households, but boasts 10,000 registered golf carts, according to Slate. If you live in Peachtree and don’t ride a golf cart, it’s possible you’re the odd one out.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Cadrene Heslop

Money Will Go Back To Georgians

Governor Brian P. Kemp signed a bill that will give a tax refund to all eligible Georgia taxpayers. The plan is to put money back into the hands of the state's citizens. In the press release, Governor Brain P. Kemp had this to say. (source)
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Georgia Woman Loses Several Hundred Dollars To Scammer

Phone scams can be scary enough when you get a call claiming to be someone from the government or a bank. When it comes to family, most people don’t think twice about doing what they have to do to ensure the safety of a loved one. According to WSB-TV,...
ATLANTA, GA
wfxg.com

Georgia to open applications for grants to expand high-speed internet access

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says the state will award another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to expand high-speed internet access. That's on top of $408 million in grants that Georgia awarded to 49 providers in February to serve rural parts of the state. Counting previous federal aid, utilities and others will have gotten nearly $1 billion to bring high-speed connections to Georgians who lack them. February's grants were supposed to link up 132,000 of the remaining 482,000 Georgia homes and businesses without broadband. Applications for the new grants open Monday. Guidelines call for applicants to consider affordability as part of their plan.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Meet the new head of the GBI, Mike Register

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed former Cobb and Clayton County police chief Mike Register as Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register will step in to fill the vacancy made by Vic Reynolds, who recently became a Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge. Until Register is sworn into his new role, GBI Assistant Director John Melvin will serve as Interim Director.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is helping thousands of area students start the school year on the right foot during an annual back-to-school event on Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m. Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal H. Bryant and the New Birth congregation have expanded this year’s outreach to include the distribution of 5,000 brand-new shoes […] The post New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID among school-aged Cobb and Georgia residents

Each week the figures are released for reported cases of COVID among school-aged residents statewide and in the counties in three categories: pre-school-aged, public school-aged, and college undergraduate aged. The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the 14-day...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia will invest an additional $240 million in broadband

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday he is investing $240 million in federal COVID relief funds in expanding Georgia’s high-speed internet infrastructure. “Whether you own a small business in rural Georgia, run a farm that utilizes precision agriculture technology, or have children that need to do their homework, the expansion of high-speed internet impacts all Georgians,” Kemp said.
GEORGIA STATE

