Idaho police officers credited with saving 2-year-old boy's life

CALDWELL — Police officers from this city near Boise are being credited with saving a toddler’s life.

The incident began to unfold Thursday evening when multiple individuals rushed to Caldwell police headquarters yelling for help, the Caldwell Police Department stated on Facebook.

Two Caldwell policemen, identified by the department as officers Hernandez and Isaak, soon realized the commotion was because of a 2-year-old boy who was not breathing.

The officers sprinted to the nearby scene at Main Street and Fifth Avenue and found the “lifeless boy in his father’s truck,” police said.

Hernandez and Isaak began to perform life saving measures and “after two minutes, the boy began to breathe again,” police said.

The Caldwell Fire Department then arrived on the scene and provided additional medical treatment to the boy.

Police have not yet provided further details on the boy’s medical emergency.

Police stated via Facebook, “We are grateful for the Good Samaritans who rushed over (to police headquarters) for help, the immediate response from our officers and the aid from (the Caldwell Fire Department). We’re wishing this little boy a speedy recovery!”