ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Journal

Idaho police officers credited with saving 2-year-old boy's life

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZL3w_0hELAY8x00

CALDWELL — Police officers from this city near Boise are being credited with saving a toddler’s life.

The incident began to unfold Thursday evening when multiple individuals rushed to Caldwell police headquarters yelling for help, the Caldwell Police Department stated on Facebook.

Two Caldwell policemen, identified by the department as officers Hernandez and Isaak, soon realized the commotion was because of a 2-year-old boy who was not breathing.

The officers sprinted to the nearby scene at Main Street and Fifth Avenue and found the “lifeless boy in his father’s truck,” police said.

Hernandez and Isaak began to perform life saving measures and “after two minutes, the boy began to breathe again,” police said.

The Caldwell Fire Department then arrived on the scene and provided additional medical treatment to the boy.

Police have not yet provided further details on the boy’s medical emergency.

Police stated via Facebook, “We are grateful for the Good Samaritans who rushed over (to police headquarters) for help, the immediate response from our officers and the aid from (the Caldwell Fire Department). We’re wishing this little boy a speedy recovery!”

Comments / 2

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman assaulted and robbed in parking lot of Sandy Point beach

BOISE, Idaho — A woman was assaulted and robbed of her handgun while at Sandy Point beach on the night of July 2. The woman was reportedly attacked by three people who then robbed her of her handgun in the parking lot of Sandy Point beach, according to investigators. The woman told investigators she was punched in the face twice and grabbed around the neck.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho#Medical Emergency#Boy A#Police Headquarters#Law Enforcement
Post Register

Woman attacked by group of people at Sandy Point beach

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Police are asking for information on an incident involving a woman in the Sandy Point beach parking lot who was attacked by three people the night of July 2. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the woman was getting ready to leave...
ADA COUNTY, ID
105.5 The Fan

Visit Idaho’s Most Haunted Restaurant… If You Dare

Idaho is full of incredible history and historic buildings. One is an old saloon. In fact it is Idaho's first saloon and the oldest still in operation. Due to the over 110 year history, this saloon has some wild stories and some spirits that are still hanging out and causing a ruckus.
IDAHO STATE
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 95 Fatal, Malheur Co., Aug. 15

On Wednesday August 10, 2022, at about 3:45 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 95 near milepost 59. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Mitsubishi SUV, operated by, Derric Williams, age 27, from Fort McDermitt NV, was southbound and for unknown reasons crossed into the on-coming lane. The Mitsubishi SUV crashed into a northbound Peterbilt Semi-truck, operated by Danell Vincent-Moore, age 58, from Lincoln Park, Michigan. Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Vincent-Moore was un-injured in the crash. Four passengers in the Mitsubishi SUV, two adults and two children, sustained undisclosed injuries and were transported via air ambulance to hospitals in Boice, ID. Highway 95 was closed for about five (5) hours. OSP Troopers are continuing the investigation into the cause(s) of the crash. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Treasure Valley Ambulance, Jordan Valley Ambulance, and a BLM Fire Crew.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
KTVB

Crash in Malheur County kills one, injures four

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police troopers are investigating the cause of a crash that left one man dead and his four passengers injured Wednesday. 27-year-old Derric Williams from Fort McDermitt, Nevada, died at the scene after, Oregon State Police say, his Mitsubishi SUV crossed the center line on U.S. 95 and crashed into a Peterbilt semi truck driven by a Michigan man, who was not hurt.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Great Dolphin Dunk raises over $18,000 for Boys & Girls Club

BOISE, Idaho — The 22nd annual Dolphin Dunk kicked off Sunday in Meridian and raised $18,000 for the Ada County Boys & Girls Clubs. Over 10,000 toy dolphins were released onto the Endless River at Roaring Springs Sunday morning as part of the Great Dolphin Dunk. Over the last six weeks, toy dolphins have been purchased for $5 each in order to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Driver in rollover crash at Fairview and Curtis in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police, Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics responded to a rollover crash Thursday night at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Curtis Road. According to Ada County Dispatch, a call about the crash went out at 10:40 p.m. One man was extricated from a vehicle. Information about his condition has not yet been released.
KIDO Talk Radio

Inside the Secret World of Boise’s Friendliest Community

It's a place that time has forgotten in most of the country. Years ago, there was a movie starring Toby McGuire called Pleasantville where everyone was a nice attractive person. Could such a place really exist in today's world of over-caffeinated workers, aggressive drivers, and gas-stealing hoodlums?. A community in...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

More than 100 march through Boise to protest Idaho abortion laws

BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 Idahoans marched through the streets of Boise to protest against the state’s abortion laws that restrict accessibility. The Idaho State Supreme Court announced Friday they will not continue to play a stay – effectively a pause – on Idaho’s abortion laws while Planned Parenthood challenges the legality of the same laws in court.
BOISE, ID
police1.com

Idaho PD lowers educational requirements to become a police officer

BOISE, Idaho — Want to be a police officer? The Boise Police Department just made it a little easier. The Boise Police Department is changing its hiring criteria for new recruits, scrapping a college requirement in an effort to hire applicants who reflect the city’s population. Up to...
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

37-year-old Idaho social media influencer arrested after fatal hit-and-run on Idaho Highway 55

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A Boise woman has been arrested and charged after a hit-and-run accident on Idaho 55 north of Eagle left one person dead Monday night. Natalie Hodson, 37, was driving a minivan north of Beacon Light Road and south of Seamans Gulch Road when she allegedly struck a 39-year-old woman who had pulled over to check on the trailer she was hauling behind her pickup truck, according to a Tuesday news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
BOISE, ID
spotonidaho.com

Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in...
IDAHO STATE
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 95 IN MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON

MALHEUR COUNTY, OR (August 12, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that n Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at about 3:45 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 95 near milepost 59. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Mitsubishi SUV, operated by, Derric...
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy