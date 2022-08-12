ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash 'not expected'

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and her survival isn’t expected, according to a statement from a representative.

The actor, who is in a coma and in critical condition, is being kept on life support for possible organ donation, according to the statement released Thursday night on behalf of her family and friends.

Heche, who’s been hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital north of Los Angeles, suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury,” the statement said. Such an injury is caused by a sustained lack of oxygen to the brain.

“She is not expected to survive,” the statement said. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”

On the morning of Aug. 5, Heche’s car smashed into a house in a neighborhood in west Los Angeles and a fire erupted with the car embedded inside the home.

Earlier Thursday, police said they were investigating Heche for driving under the influence. Detectives with a search warrant took a sample of her blood and found narcotics in her system, LAPD spokesperson Officer Jeff Lee said.

Toxicology tests, which can take weeks to complete, must be performed to identify the drugs more clearly and to differentiate them from any medication she may have been given for treatment at the hospital.

Evidence is still being gathered from the crash, police said, and they would present a case to prosecutors if it is warranted when the investigation is complete.

A representative for Heche declined comment on the investigation.

On Tuesday, Heche spokesperson Heather Duffy Boylston said she had been in a coma since after the accident, with burns that required surgery and lung injuries that required the use of a ventilator to breathe.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love,” Thursday’s statement said. “She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

Heche, 53, was among the most prominent film stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s, playing opposite actors including Johnny Depp (“Donnie Brasco”) and Harrison Ford (“Six Days, Seven Nights”). In a 2001 memoir, she discussed her lifelong struggles with mental health.

She recently had recurring roles on the network TV series “Chicago P.D.” and “All Rise,” and in 2020 was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Tammie Gualtieri
4d ago

No matter how she lived she was a person. A kind person. Taking her last photo with the shop owner where she bought a red wig. And her sitting up on the gurney, I'm sure was from complete shock. I pray your in no pain, and God is showing you your life and when they decide to pull the plug may your soul Rest In Heaven with our Father. God Bless you Anne.

G Corleone
4d ago

What no one talks about is this woman had a history of mental health issues. Obviously this has continued, unchecked with nobody trying to help her. Hollywood is a very lonely place, with people self absorbed with their own egos and priorities. Very sad.

Sal Hernandez
4d ago

I honestly wish that I could say that I feel bad for her but unfortunately I don't. she was driving drunk and under the influence of drugs so,she did it to her self. some of you will not like my comment but,I could care less about what any of you have to say. I call it like I see it.

