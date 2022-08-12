ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
International Business Times

Can Governments Crash Bitcoin?

Over 106 million people and institutions use Bitcoin today. The user base is growing by the day. For just 13 years, Bitcoin has grown to be one of the most successful digital currencies. This growth is because of various factors. For some, Bitcoin provides greater convenience than alternatives. But the growing popularity of Bitcoin has attracted the attention of different governments. You can easily use the available platforms like bit index ai to learn how it works and even trade in Bitcoin.
International Business Times

Has Blockchain Found A Use Beyond Crypto Trading?

The bitcoin boom spawned new billionaires and videos of beach parties and Lamborghinis. The crypto crash brought devastation for small investors and bankruptcy for many companies. Blockchain technology underpins crypto and has been hailed as a world-changing innovation, but does it have any use beyond creating speculative financial instruments?. AFP...
International Business Times

American Businesses Could Be In For New Supply Chain Pressures

After surviving the nightmare of global supply delays, disruptions, and shortages, American businesses should prepare for another wave of similar problems for the rest of 2022. This time around, the source of supply chain pressures will be domestic rather than international, caused by new government regulations and labor mandates. According...
