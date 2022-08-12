ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Who is John Easterling? The husband of Olivia Newton-John, the great defender and entrepreneur of natural medicine who never let go of her hand after marrying in her beloved Cusco in Peru | People | Entertainment

By James
d1softballnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Lefty Graves

New mom puzzled when she’s shopping alone and clerk asks her how old her child is

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend’s daughter was in her early 20s when she had her first child. One afternoon, her daughter’s husband told her to get out of the house and take some time to herself. He would watch their six-week-old baby while she took a few hours to get out of the house.
d1softballnews.com

“Brad Pitt must hand over the winery documents to Angelina Jolie”: the judges’ first decision on the € 100 million property

Angelina Jolie 1-Brad Pitt 0. We are only in the first half of the “war of the rosé” between the two ex-spouses but a first partial victory should be reported for the actress who, with a move by her lawyers, obtained the right to receive the documents from the Los Angeles court of the winery Château Miraval which Pitt had long denied her. At stake is the sale of the estate from 500 hectares in the south of France (purchased for 55 million euros and estimated today at least 100), where millions of bottles of a prized rosé are produced every year, which has become one of the best in the world. Jolie has been wanting to get rid of it for some time, but Pitt is opposed.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie: “My daughter Zahara will be attending Spelman College in the fall, it’s a very special place”

Angelina Jolie chose Instagram to share the following message with her millions of fans: ‘My daughter Zahara will be attending Spelman College in the fall’. Zahara Jolie-Pitt found her home for the next four years: the daughter seventeen of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will be dating him at Spelman College this fall, as announced this Sunday by Jolie herself through a post spread on Instagram.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy