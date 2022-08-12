ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

ESPN

Flacco, 37, steps in at QB for Jets with Wilson sidelined

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. --  There are moments  and they seem to be increasing by the year  when Joe Flacco knows his teammates are laughing at him. Not for anything he's doing on the field. But the New York Jets quarterback is 37 years old, and that's practically ancient when you consider he's on a roster filled with guys who were still learning how to add, subtract and read when he was starting his NFL career.
NFL
ESPN

Lions' Funchess making adjustment to tight end position

ALLEN PARK, Mich. --  Devin Funchess, hoping to play in the NFL for the first time since 2019, made the most of his opportunities in the Detroit Lions preseason opener. The former Michigan star had 21 touchdown receptions for the Carolina Panthers over the first four years of his career before it was slowed by injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Julian Love to be wild card in Martindale's Giants defense

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. --  Julian Love had a busy offseason and the New York Giants safety will probably have an even busier football season. Instead of picking out flowers, cakes, honeymoon sites for his wedding to his high school sweetheart and now wife, Julia, Love is getting ready to be the wild card in Wink Martindale's attack-from-all-angles defense.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
ESPN

Promising Pickens dazzles in preseason opener with Steelers

PITTSBURGH --  The secret might be out about Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has been the talk of the teams training camp, as he has turned heads with his big-play ability through three weeks of workouts at St. Vincent College. The promising rookie was just as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Broncos sign free agent Schobert, activate Gregory, Turner

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --  The Denver Broncos signed veteran linebacker Joe Schobert on Monday and activated newcomers Randy Gregory and Billy Turner from the PUP list. Schoberts signing comes 48 hours after the Broncos lost inside linebacker Jonas Griffith to a dislocated elbow in their 17-7 exhibition victory over the Cowboys. Griffith is projected to miss up to six weeks.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Schiano has a young team for his 3rd season back at Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. --  It's hard to know what to expect from Rutgers in Greg Schiano's third season back coaching the nation's oldest college football program. The Scarlet Knights went to a bowl in 2021, facing Wake Forest in the Taxslayor Gator Bowl  with an asterisk: Rutgers got the bid eight days before the game with a 5-7 record after Texas A&M had to withdraw because of COVID-19 issues. The 38-10 loss to the Demon Deacons was not unexpected.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Browns star CB Ward returns from foot injury, practicing

BEREA, Ohio --  The Cleveland Browns secondary got back a primary piece. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday and will practice for the first time since Cleveland's training camp opened. He had been sidelined with a sprained left foot.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Packers' Amari Rodgers contends for bigger role in 2nd year

GREEN BAY, Wis. --  Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers wasted no time showing hes capable of delivering the big plays that were missing during his disappointing rookie season. Rodgers had a 22-yard touchdown catch and a 50-yard kickoff return Friday in a 28-21 preseason loss to the...
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Wishbone fullback Worster of great Texas teams dead at 73

AUSTIN, Texas --  Steve Worster, the powerful fullback in a bruising wishbone offense that led Texas to the undisputed national championship in 1969 and the brink of another a year later, died Saturday. He was 73. The Texas athletic department announced the death, for which no cause was given.
AUSTIN, TX
ESPN

CFP championship games to return to Atlanta, South Florida

Atlanta and South Florida have been selected to host College Football Playoff national championship games for the second time. The CFP announced Monday that Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, would be the site of the title game scheduled to be played in January 2026, the final game of the current 12-year media rights deal with ESPN.
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Harbaugh's eighth team at Michigan out to build on 2021

ANN ARBOR, Mich. --  Jim Harbaughs eighth team is his first at Michigan that is coming off a win over Ohio State. The Wolverines new challenge is to knockoff the archrival Buckeyes on the road for the first time since 2000. Before that, though, they will try to beat Michigan State at the Big House for the first time in three tries.
EAST LANSING, MI
ESPN

Ibrahim's return fueled Gophers super seniors for 1 more try

MINNEAPOLIS --  Mohamed Ibrahim started asking some of his fellow seniors near the end of last season about returning to Minnesota for one more year, a star running back unsettled by the feeling of finishing his college career because of a torn Achilles tendon. The responses he collected made...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Taulia Tagovailoa leads impressive Maryland passing attack

With an experienced quarterback in Taulia Tagovailoa and a talented receiving corps, Maryland has built an exciting passing attack that has won its share of games in the Big Ten. Whether the Terrapins can be anything more than an afterthought to the league's top teams remains to be seen. Maryland...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
ESPN

Ball-hawking defense is out to make Iowa best in West again

IOWA CITY, Iowa --  Iowa's defense was one of the best in the nation at forcing turnovers and turning them into points. With seven starters back on that side of the ball, the Hawkeyes would appear set to build on what it accomplished while leading the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten championship game.
IOWA CITY, IA
ESPN

Penn State's Clifford hoping the 6th season is the charm

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. --  In six years at Penn State, Sean Clifford has earned two degrees, learned four different offenses and even started his own player promotion company. But Penn States quarterback came back for one reason. Its all ball, Clifford said. Thats the main priority right now.. The...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
ESPN

Titans linebacker Dupree pleads guilty in drugstore assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --  Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an altercation in a Nashville drugstore. Dupree was sentenced to 6 months of supervised probation, according to the judgement filed Monday. Police said Dupree grabbed a Walgreens employee and...
NASHVILLE, TN

