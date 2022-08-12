ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Man arrested in Lubbock, accused of choking his child

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of throwing and choking his child, according to a police report. Ferris Butler, 37, was arrested Saturday. According to the report, police responded to a house around 2:00 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Before arriving, LPD was advised...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock police searching for second suspect in early August murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a second suspect, and a vehicle, involved in the August 7 shooting that left one person dead. Police arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting on Friday, August 12. Police say the 17-year-old turned himself in to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Rodriquez pleads guilty for Zoe Campos murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — Carlos Rodriquez, 29, pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos on Monday. It was an open plea, meaning a deal was not made with prosecutors. In 2018, while in jail on an unrelated charge, Rodriquez confessed to killing Campos. He was then charged with her murder. Campos disappeared in […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Woman hit with car during altercation, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman was arrested after running over somebody’s foot during an altercation on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Kiyanna Hightower,24, called authorities and told them someone “busted her windows with a bottle.” Moments later dispatchers...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)

Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock physician to start monthly Walk With a Doc event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock physician Charla Allen is starting up her free Walk With a Doc events on Saturday. The event will be hosted on Aug 20, starting at 9:30 a.m. in Tech Terrace Park at 3107 23rd St. Allen is a physician at the Texas Tech University Health...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man assaulted Lubbock officer after fleeing scene of hit-and-run

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for attacking a police officer after he fled the scene of a hit-and-run on Wednesday. Armando Champion, 26, was accused of shoving an officer to the ground while Champion was resisting arrest. According to the Lubbock police report, Champion fled the scene...
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Crash in Brownfield kills one

A Seminole man dies after a horrific crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck. Around11:30 pm a 911 came into the Brownfield Police Dept., which dispatched BRMC EMS and Brownfield Fire & Rescue to the 100 Block of Seagraves Rd. According to Brownfield Police Cheif Tony Serbantez, witnesses of the accident said Cornelius Loewen of Seminole Texas lost control of his red and black 2014 Yamaha motorcycle after leaving the intersection of Buckley & Lubbock Rd going southbound. Loewen’s motorcycle veered into the northbound lanes where he struck a white 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck with a trailer head-on.
BROWNFIELD, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD provides update on North Loop 289 crash early Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday morning collision in North Lubbock that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Lubbock Police were called to the 3800 block of North Loop 289 at 2:49 a.m. on August...
everythinglubbock.com

LPD investigates Saturday afternoon shooting, 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers of the Lubbock Police Department were investigating a shooting that left one person with injuries Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred just before 2:00 p.m. around the area of 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com an individual suffered moderate injuries and was transported to...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman stabbed and robbed, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for attacking a woman with a knife on Monday, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department. Douglas Boyd, 64, was accused of stabbing the victim, hitting her with a pipe wrench and stealing her purse and keys. According to a...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD provides update on North Lubbock motorcycle crash Friday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday night collision in North Lubbock that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Lubbock Police were called to North Texas Tech Parkway and North Quaker Avenue at 10:00 p.m. on...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Saturday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in 2-motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person was seriously injured in a crash involving two motorcycles. In an early morning crash, one person was seriously injured. The crash occurred in the 3800 block of N Loop 289. A driver attempted to run away from the scene of the...
