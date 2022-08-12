Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Man arrested in Lubbock, accused of choking his child
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of throwing and choking his child, according to a police report. Ferris Butler, 37, was arrested Saturday. According to the report, police responded to a house around 2:00 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Before arriving, LPD was advised...
KCBD
Lubbock police searching for second suspect in early August murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a second suspect, and a vehicle, involved in the August 7 shooting that left one person dead. Police arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting on Friday, August 12. Police say the 17-year-old turned himself in to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.
Rodriquez pleads guilty for Zoe Campos murder
LUBBOCK, Texas — Carlos Rodriquez, 29, pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos on Monday. It was an open plea, meaning a deal was not made with prosecutors. In 2018, while in jail on an unrelated charge, Rodriquez confessed to killing Campos. He was then charged with her murder. Campos disappeared in […]
everythinglubbock.com
Woman hit with car during altercation, suspect arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman was arrested after running over somebody’s foot during an altercation on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Kiyanna Hightower,24, called authorities and told them someone “busted her windows with a bottle.” Moments later dispatchers...
The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)
Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
KCBD
Lubbock physician to start monthly Walk With a Doc event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock physician Charla Allen is starting up her free Walk With a Doc events on Saturday. The event will be hosted on Aug 20, starting at 9:30 a.m. in Tech Terrace Park at 3107 23rd St. Allen is a physician at the Texas Tech University Health...
everythinglubbock.com
Man assaulted Lubbock officer after fleeing scene of hit-and-run
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for attacking a police officer after he fled the scene of a hit-and-run on Wednesday. Armando Champion, 26, was accused of shoving an officer to the ground while Champion was resisting arrest. According to the Lubbock police report, Champion fled the scene...
Manslaughter arrest in Lubbock, details of case not fully disclosed
Devorian Dewayne Johnson, 21, was charged with manslaughter. However, much of the case remains closed off from public view.
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: Lovington man dies in crash in Midland County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief:. An 82-year-old Lovington man died in a serious car accident involving two semi-trucks. Granvil Lee Oden was hit “head-on” by a semi-truck. Oden died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. More details here: 82-year-old Lovington man dies...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Police identify man injured in rollover near North Loop and I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A 27-year-old man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover Saturday near North Loop 289 and the Interstate. Police say Dennis Gathungu was going the wrong way on the the loop when he left the road, hit a light pole and rolled several times.
Child tells LPD she had not eaten in days, mother arrested, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A mother was arrested in Lubbock on Tuesday and accused of leaving her child for four days. A report said the child had “no food” for two days “and that this [was] an ongoing issue.” Ebony Johnson, 40, was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. According to a police report, her child […]
towntalkradio.com
Crash in Brownfield kills one
A Seminole man dies after a horrific crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck. Around11:30 pm a 911 came into the Brownfield Police Dept., which dispatched BRMC EMS and Brownfield Fire & Rescue to the 100 Block of Seagraves Rd. According to Brownfield Police Cheif Tony Serbantez, witnesses of the accident said Cornelius Loewen of Seminole Texas lost control of his red and black 2014 Yamaha motorcycle after leaving the intersection of Buckley & Lubbock Rd going southbound. Loewen’s motorcycle veered into the northbound lanes where he struck a white 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck with a trailer head-on.
One seriously injured in Monday morning shooting, East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting Monday morning at approximately 1:00 a.m. in the 2700 block of East Colgate Street. One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, LPD said. No one was taken into custody at the time. This is a developing story.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD provides update on North Loop 289 crash early Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday morning collision in North Lubbock that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Lubbock Police were called to the 3800 block of North Loop 289 at 2:49 a.m. on August...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD investigates Saturday afternoon shooting, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers of the Lubbock Police Department were investigating a shooting that left one person with injuries Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred just before 2:00 p.m. around the area of 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com an individual suffered moderate injuries and was transported to...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock woman stabbed and robbed, suspect arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for attacking a woman with a knife on Monday, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department. Douglas Boyd, 64, was accused of stabbing the victim, hitting her with a pipe wrench and stealing her purse and keys. According to a...
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD provides update on North Lubbock motorcycle crash Friday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday night collision in North Lubbock that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Lubbock Police were called to North Texas Tech Parkway and North Quaker Avenue at 10:00 p.m. on...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in 2-motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person was seriously injured in a crash involving two motorcycles. In an early morning crash, one person was seriously injured. The crash occurred in the 3800 block of N Loop 289. A driver attempted to run away from the scene of the...
LPD update: Overnight police pursuit turns into crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — Felix Gutierrez, 45, was arrested following a pursuit that led to a crash on Thursday night. He was taken into custody on multiple charges including two existing warrants. The Lubbock Police Department said they received a burglary in progress call at Southern Shingles, in the 1100 block of East 50th Street. Officers […]
