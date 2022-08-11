Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Delbert Vardie Collins
Delbert Vardie Collins, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Sacred Journey Hospice, in Newnan. He was born in Youngstown, OH on April 28, 1941, to the late Vardie William Collins and Ruth Boyer Collins. Delbert is survived by his wife, Linda Fincher Collins; sons, Ricky...
Newnan Times-Herald
Grace Landers Powers
Grace Landers Powers, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was born in Sargent, GA on June 20, 1932, to the late James Washington Landers and Ruth Mae Robinson Landers. Along with her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Powers and her...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan to receive Caldwell recommendation by end of month?
Perhaps the biggest change coming to Newnan in the coming years is what will happen with the area that used to house the Caldwell Tanks facility on East Broad Street. The Newnan City Council discussed the area during their retreat on Friday in Columbus, and it was agreed on that the development of the area, now known as 57 East, is, at least to city officials, the biggest item of importance for the city of Newnan in the future.
Newnan Times-Herald
Local churches disaffiliate from UMC because of LGBTQ views
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories focusing on the disaffiliation of local churches from the United Methodist Church and what it means for their congregations. Seventy churches have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church, including 17 churches in Coweta and the South West District,...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta chief assistant solicitor-general recognized
Amy Godfrey, chief assistant solicitor-general of Coweta County, was recently awarded the 2022 Assistant Solicitor-General Award for the State of Georgia. Godfrey was presented with this award by the Georgia Association of Solicitors-General during the Annual Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia summer conference. Each year, one Assistant Solicitor-General in the...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan woman charged with lottery theft
A Newnan woman was charged on Saturday after allegedly stealing a pack of $20 lottery tickets valued at $300. Cynthia Dianne Holtzclaw, 53, was charged with attempting to defraud (GA Code § 50-27-27) and theft by taking after her employer said she was caught on video stealing the lottery tickets the previous Sunday.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan not interested in providing in-house trash service
Newnan’s next solid waste agreement will most likely not involve the city running its own solid waste provider. The Newnan City Council discussed the future of solid waste, among many other topics, at their annual council retreat on Friday in Columbus. And very early on in the process, the council agreed that they did not want to be their own provider.
Newnan Times-Herald
Northgate, Heritage coaches talk upcoming season at Rotary Club
Northgate Head Coach Mike McDonald and Heritage Head Coach Jake Copeland were the recent speakers at the Newnan Rotary Club. Each coach provided a rundown on this season’s challenges for each team. The 2022 Northgate Vikings bring back most of the skilled position players from last year which will...
Newnan Times-Herald
Three-run sixth leads Trinity Christian
It has been nine days since the Trinity Christian Lady Lions took the field when they won their season opener in LaGrange against North Murray. After maneuvering through a couple of rainouts, the Lady Lions defeated the Luella Lady Lions 7-4 on the road to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
Newnan Times-Herald
Northgate ready after scrimmage victory
After an eight-month offseason, the Northgate Vikings football team gave their fans a peek of what to expect for the 2022 season. They put on a pretty good opening show. In their 2022 scrimmage game against Fayette County Friday night at Henry Seldon Field, the Vikings exhibited the skills necessary to win; a solid running game, stingy defense and a kicking game with the potential to be elite.
Newnan Times-Herald
CCSO: Child found in car during meth trafficking incident
A driver acting suspiciously on Interstate 85 was arrested August 8 on charges of felony methamphetamine trafficking. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan Loftis, 34, of Conyers and Bethany Smith, 23, of Lagrange on the night of August 8 after they were pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy.
Newnan Times-Herald
Charity golf tournament hosts ‘million dollar’ hole in one
Empowered 4 Life will host its annual golf tournament at the Coweta Club at Arbor Springs on Friday, Sept. 9. E4L is an athletic mentoring program founded and run by Derrick Teagle with a focus on community service. Teagle said the proceeds from the tournament will be given to the...
Newnan Times-Herald
Grandfather arrested after shooting incident
A Coweta man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a dispute with a family member. The incident occurred Monday evening at a residence on the 5000 block of North Highway 29. Authorities said the victim, 35, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and transported to...
Newnan Times-Herald
Dirty South Diesel owner charged with fraud; investigation ongoing
Authorities are currently looking for more victims in an ongoing case of suspected insurance fraud involving a local mechanic and auto shop. The Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating Dirty South Diesel and Automotive. Last week, authorities arrested Dirty...
Newnan Times-Herald
National average of gas drops below $4
The streak continues, and gas prices are continuing to fall across Coweta County, Georgia and nationwide. The average price of regular unleaded in Coweta County on Tuesday was $3.587, according to data from AAA’s gas price tracker. That price is over 10 cents down from last week’s average of $3.689.
