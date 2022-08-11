Perhaps the biggest change coming to Newnan in the coming years is what will happen with the area that used to house the Caldwell Tanks facility on East Broad Street. The Newnan City Council discussed the area during their retreat on Friday in Columbus, and it was agreed on that the development of the area, now known as 57 East, is, at least to city officials, the biggest item of importance for the city of Newnan in the future.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO