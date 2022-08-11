Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Pilot identified in Tuesday’s deadly single-engine plane crashHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Related
The Weeknd in Denver: What to know for Thursday's stadium concert
DENVER — The Weeknd arrives early in Colorado this week. The Weeknd will be joined by Canadian electronic artist Kaytranada and DJ-producer Mike Dean at the concert. The Weeknd had been scheduled to play Ball Arena in July 2020 before that show was moved to July 2021 and later moved to February 2022 before ultimately being canceled.
Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country
While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember having favorite parks to play at with my dad and little brother as a kid. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park," which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth. Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier Mountain
As the end of summer approaches, you have to go on a few more gorgeous Colorado hikes! Lucky for you, I know the perfect hike to do before the mountains fill with snow. Located in Drake, Colorado, just 1.5 hours from Downtown Denver, Crosier Mountain reaches elevations of 9000+ ft! Here at the stats according to All Trails:
Race on Ice Like You’re in Mario Kart in Denver This Fall
This fall, you can hit the track on a go-kart in Denver. This won't just be any regular go-kart track as you can be racing on ice. Riders and spectators are encouraged to dress up in costumes for the fun-filled, yet icy event. 10 go-karts will be racing and each ticket holder will get approximately 12 to 15 minutes of go-karting time on the ice track.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Found today @ goodwill in Denver, CO!
Gotta be relatively new because it’s only recently been rebranded from “Dixie Stampede” to “Stampede” Edit: 2018. I saw her at Dollywood on Saturday. #templateId .image { position: relative; } #templateId .image .imgBg { margin-top: 0; border-radius: 8px; } #templateId .image .imgList { margin-top: 24px; border-radius: 8px; } #templateId .image .desc { position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; padding: 10px !important; color: #fff; font-size: 18px; } #templateId .source { font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; color: #888; } #templateId .embed { margin-top: 24px; } #templateId .content { margin: 24px 0 0 0; } #templateId .item { margin: 16px 0 0; } #templateId .item .user { display: flex; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #templateId .item .user .avatar { display: inline-block; width: 24px; height: 24px; margin: 0 4px 0 0; border-radius: 50%; } #templateId .item .user .username { margin: 0; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; color: #333; } #templateId .item .comment { margin: 6px 0 0 28px; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; color: #333; }
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons, Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
denverite.com
What if you replaced 55 acres of Ball Arena parking lots with retail, parks and thousands of residents? That’s in Kroenke’s plans.
Drive down Auraria Parkway, past the campus. Most days you’ll see 55 acres of empty concrete parking lots. All that pavement awaits the occasional event at Ball Arena, when people drive in, get out of their cars, go to a concert or game, and eventually come out and drive away.
RELATED PEOPLE
Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats
When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
Travel experts warn to book holiday travel within next few weeks
Travel experts tell FOX31, the price of gas is decreasing which impacts jet fuel, but an increase in travelers who may have postponed trips during the pandemic could drive up fares.
Opinion: Water scarce for homeless who swelter in Denver heat
(Denver, Colo.) If you think it has been hot outside in Denver, try being outside all the time. Homeless people bake in the summer Denver heat. Even for those who carry water bottles (which get stolen and lost on the street) most people experiencing homelessness can’t stay properly hydrated.
Free South Park 25th Anniversary Experience Happening Now In Denver
If you're a South Park super-fan, or just a casual fan, you're not going to want to miss the South Park 25th Anniversary Experience in Denver today and tomorrow. Based on a small Colorado town, named South Park, Comedy Central's biggest hit in their history was born 25 years ago, on August 13th, 1997. Having watched the series since it began, I'm feeling pretty ancient today. Trey Parker and Matt Stone celebrated this milestone this past Wednesday night at Red Rocks with the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert featuring Primus. The special will air on the 25th Anniversary of the show's debut, Saturday, August 13th, at 8 pm MT on Comedy Central. The celebration doesn't stop at the Red Rocks concert and TV special though. (Here's a cool shot from the red Rocks show on Wednesday.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take a behind-the-scenes tour of The Brown Palace Hotel for its 130th birthday
The iconic and historic Brown Palace Hotel holds onto most of its history, much to the enjoyment of everyone who visits.
Denver officials worried landlords won't be compliant in time
A plan to make sure rental units in Denver are clean and safe is having slow uptake from property managers. "This is the largest expansion of required licensing in the history of Denver," said Eric Escudero with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses. "It's an effort to try to make sure when people rent a home or an apartment it has minimal housing standards. I'm talking about no pests, broken windows, running water, a heater that doesn't give you carbon monoxide poisoning, basically the most minimal standard for someone to live in a place," said Escudero. The city...
King Soopers host first ever farmer's market
Colorado farmers and other vendors were on display at the King Soopers in Parker. This is the first time that King Soopers has hosted a farmers market. There were free samples, face painting, and cooking demonstrations. "At King Soopers, we're committed to supporting local," said Jessica Trowbridge, Corporate Affairs Manager for King Soopers & City Market.King Soopers made a donation to Parker Task Force, a nonprofit that addresses food insecurity. They received $5,000, and 50 pallets of fresh produce to feed families in the Parker community. "Our Zero Hunger, Zero Waste mission is really important to us. We know right now that about 33 percent of Coloradans are struggling with hunger, and we want to be apart of the solution," Trowbridge added. In addition to farmer's market, King Soopers held a corporate tradition, the annual corn shucking competition. Champions from 10 districts across the state competed to see who could shuck the most corn in the shortest amount of time. The Grand Prize winner gets a trophy and $500.
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Colorado
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion: Denver homeless who live in cars part of distinct culture
During the year I spent homeless in Denver, and even today living in housing for the formerly homeless, I have come to know people who live in their cars. Looking back on my own spiral into homelessness, I kind of wish I had kept my car so I could have safely slept somewhere when the money ran out. Homeless shelters proved violent and dangerous for me.
Kroenke Sports details Ball Arena development plans
Kroenke Sports Entertainment has submitted detailed plans to the city to turn Ball Arena into a central hub of a proposed "Sports Mile." The new plans call for 12 million square feet of residential, commercial, office, educational, and hotel use on the area between Speer Boulevard, the RTD rail line south of Elitch's, and Auraria Parkway. The plan details 6,729 new residential units, 582,763 square feet of retail space, 2.9 million square feet of office space, and a new hotel on the southern corner of the Wewatta Street and Speer Boulevard intersection. The plan is subject to review by and approval of the city. Another pillar of the development project would be the creation of the Wynkoop Promenade which would connect Coors Field, Ball Arena, and Empower Field at Mile High. The street would have room for vehicles, bike, and pedestrian lanes and would be lined with trees. The plan would also create the Confluence Ribbon, two miles of parks and open spaces.
This Is Colorado's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
Intense rain leads to flooding in southeastern part of metro area
Intense rain hit Colorado Monday afternoon and caused a lot of flooding in a short period of time. Highlands Ranch, Aurora and other parts of the southeastern zone of the Denver metro area saw a storm blow through that brought anywhere from 1 to over 2 inches of rain in less than an hour. A lot of these areas saw that rain in under 30 minutes! Flash Flood Warnings covered all of northern Douglas County and Aurora.The Denver area wasn't the only place with heavy rain. Colorado's high country and parts of Larimer County also saw flooding. The Grizzly Creek...
Comments / 0