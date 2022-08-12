ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Waggin Waffles – The return of bubble waffles to Wichita

Ever since Sweet House closed down at Union Station, Wichita has been without bubble waffles. Make way for Waggin Waffles, who opened at the Old Town Farm & Art Market. The mobile vendor has brought with them the spherical egg-based waffle that is popular all over the world.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cooler air coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front is moving through the state tonight and will cool everyone down tomorrow. Expect some storms possible mainly north of I-70 and into northwest Kansas tonight as the front enters the state. As the front starts to sag south tonight it will begin to dry out a bit before reaching Wichita.
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

Shea's Sol Kitchen temporary closes as they look for a new location

The popular vegan restaurant, Shea's Sol Kitchen, has decided to leave Towne West Square, where they've been operating out of since April in the food court. They celebrated their last days over the weekend and now prepare for the next chapter in their business.
WICHITA, KS
#Riverfront Stadium#Bark#The Wichita Wind Surge
WTGS

6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

New exhibit shows Wichita's history with electric guitar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new exhibit in the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum has opened, showcasing the city's history with the electric guitar. The exhibit is called "History of the Electric Guitar and Its Early Players." The city says this is a great tie-in to Wichita, because in 1932, a Wichitan named Gabe Brewer staged […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn't last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Fact check: Dueling narratives for Kansas job recovery

Police hold active shooter training held at Scott City High School. Local law enforcement said they had been talking about the training for awhile. This year, they made it a priority. Wichita students return to new normal school year.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society at max capacity with cats and dogs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs and is in need of adoptees. In a Facebook post, the KHS stated, "Please consider adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to help save innocent lives. Right now we have over 360 cats and 200 dogs in our shelter […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Buckling concrete blocks off street NE of Wichita

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the City of Bel Aire, due to concrete buckling on East 53rd St N, it has been blocked off from N Pebblecreek St to N Cypress Dr. According to the City, "The concrete has buckled about 12 inches." The City is asking residents to avoid the area.
BEL AIRE, KS
kfdi.com

Driver hits several people outside south Wichita club

Several people were hit by a driver outside Club Rodeo Thursday night, in the area of K-15 and MacArthur. Injuries were all described as not life-threatening. Officials say there was some kind of disturbance shortly before 11 p.m., involving a man driving into people, and building, and other cars. The driver eventually left their car and was last seen running along the railroad tracks that run along K-15. This person is described as being 35 to 40-years-old, with a goatee, and wearing a white shirt with blue flowers on it.
WICHITA, KS

