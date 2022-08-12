Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Waggin Waffles – The return of bubble waffles to Wichita
Ever since Sweet House closed down at Union Station, Wichita has been without bubble waffles. Make way for Waggin Waffles, who opened at the Old Town Farm & Art Market. The mobile vendor has brought with them the spherical egg-based waffle that is popular all over the world. ===========. 316-361-6658.
KWCH.com
Cooler air coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front is moving through the state tonight and will cool everyone down tomorrow. Expect some storms possible mainly north of I-70 and into northwest Kansas tonight as the front enters the state. As the front starts to sag south tonight it will begin to dry out a bit before reaching Wichita.
Coffee wars heat up on busy Wichita corner with opening of new drive-through only Dunkin’
By this fall, Wichita coffee drinkers will have three options on one corner.
wichitabyeb.com
Shea’s Sol Kitchen temporary closes as they look for a new location
The popular vegan restaurant, Shea’s Sol Kitchen, has decided to leave Towne West Square, where they’ve been operating out of since April in the food court. They celebrated their last days over the weekend and now prepare for the next chapter in their business. The announcement was on...
This Wichita convenience store has just added an Indian food drive-though
Check out the menu for the business-within-a-business
Sports Daily says goodbye and good luck to Bruce Haertl
Today is Bruce’s last day as a host of Sports Daily on KFH. Wichita’s loss has been Denver’s gain, but Wichita is all the better for his years on television and radio in this market. We will miss you Bruce.
Motorcycle crash in Garden City sends 2 to a Wichita hospital
Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital.
Today in Weather History: Salina sizzling in 1936
In 1936, the low in Wichita was only 86 degrees. This is the warmest low temperature on record for the city. That afternoon, Salina set their all-time record high when the mercury soared to a nasty 118 degrees.
WTGS
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
New exhibit shows Wichita’s history with electric guitar
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new exhibit in the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum has opened, showcasing the city’s history with the electric guitar. The exhibit is called “History of the Electric Guitar and Its Early Players.” The city says this is a great tie-in to Wichita, because in 1932, a Wichitan named Gabe Brewer staged […]
KWCH.com
$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
KWCH.com
Fact check: Dueling narratives for Kansas job recovery
Police hold active shooter training held at Scott City High School. Local law enforcement said they had been talking about the training for awhile. This year, they made it a priority. Wichita students return to new normal school year. Updated: 6 hours ago. This is the first year since the...
Kansas Humane Society at max capacity with cats and dogs
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs and is in need of adoptees. In a Facebook post, the KHS stated, “Please consider adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to help save innocent lives. Right now we have over 360 cats and 200 dogs in our shelter […]
Buckling concrete blocks off street NE of Wichita
BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the City of Bel Aire, due to concrete buckling on East 53rd St N, it has been blocked off from N Pebblecreek St to N Cypress Dr. According to the City, “The concrete has buckled about 12 inches.” The City is asking residents to avoid the area. The […]
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita’s only African restaurant, Bchic Bar & Grill, celebrates grand opening this weekend
If you haven’t been to the new Bchic Bar & Grill at 6600 W. Central, this weekend is a great time to check it out. The new restaurant is celebrating their grand opening on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14. They are the only restaurant in Wichita specializing...
KAKE TV
Rhea Lana’s sale at Century II provides financial relief for parents as back-to-school nears
The Rhea Lana’s Consignment Sale at Century II in Wichita opened to the public Sunday. The owner, Amanda Birdsong, said after last week’s pre-sale, she has already seen an increase in customers. Birdsong said she is not surprised given rising inflation. “The word is spreading that this is...
KAKE TV
Derby woman's space is 'unlivable' after water from another unit seeps into hers
A Derby woman reached out to KAKE News with concerns about her living space after an upstairs apartment's water heater began leaking, damaging not only that unit, but hers, too. Jessica Richardson says she just wants to have a safe place to live again and for her concerns to be...
kfdi.com
Driver hits several people outside south Wichita club
Several people were hit by a driver outside Club Rodeo Thursday night, in the area of K-15 and MacArthur. Injuries were all described as not life-threatening. Officials say there was some kind of disturbance shortly before 11 p.m., involving a man driving into people, and building, and other cars. The driver eventually left their car and was last seen running along the railroad tracks that run along K-15. This person is described as being 35 to 40-years-old, with a goatee, and wearing a white shirt with blue flowers on it.
KAKE TV
'They just don't care': After years of getting trapped by parked trains and being ignored, Butler County neighborhood is demanding action
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - After years of being blocked in their homes by trains for hours on end, a small Butler County neighborhood says that no matter what they do or who they call, nothing ever changes. Now, the family is turning to KAKE On Your Side and demanding...
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
