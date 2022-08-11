ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Fun & Unique Date Night Ideas around San Diego

Prioritizing your relationship is hard when you have kids—especially when enlisting a babysitter means that even a cheap date night just got a whole lot more expensive. To maximize your time and your wallet, we’ve pulled together fun date night ideas that are both thrilling and adventurous (none that include going to the beach)—plus a few romantic date night ideas thrown in for good measure. From rock climbing, indoor sky diving, to sunset cruises and escape rooms, you’ll never ask what to do for a date night in San Diego again.
Oceanside residents can review community improvement plan Aug. 17

Oceanside CA— The city of Oceanside holds its final community meeting Aug. 17 regarding improvements to the Junior Seau Beach Community Center, amphitheater and bandshell, and the pier plaza area. Residents can view and discuss proposed improvement options on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the...
Groundbreaking Traditional Medicine Research Launches in Encinitas

San Diego County is known to have the greatest biodiversity of any county in the lower 48 states, and within it, Encinitas has a long and storied history as a place where you can grow anything at all. Over the past 25 years, San Diego has become a major biotech hub, with resources ranging from UC San Diego and the Salk Institute to private companies in every area of pharmaceutical research. And long before San Diego or Encinitas ever existed, the area was already home to The Kumeyaay people and centuries of local ethnobotanical knowledge. This is critical, as is the region’s openness to alternative medical traditions, especially as they relate to quality of life.
First-Timer's Guide to Hikes in San Diego

Maybe you just moved to San Diego, are just getting into hiking for the first time, or feel like it may be too difficult on your body—whatever the reason, being a new hiker in the city can feel intimidating if you’re not fully prepared. Thankfully, the city is...
Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge

David Kline didn’t pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He’d have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
Modern Jewish Delicatessen and Restaurant Moving Into Torrey Pines

Spotlighting a cuisine that’s seriously underrepresented in San Diego, Gold Finch will be a modern delicatessen rooted in Ashkenazi and Sephardic-style cooking — and Jewish culture — opening in the Torrey Pines area in early September. Developed by the Urban Kitchen Group, the restaurant is an opportunity...
