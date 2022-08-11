Read full article on original website
Fun & Unique Date Night Ideas around San Diego
Prioritizing your relationship is hard when you have kids—especially when enlisting a babysitter means that even a cheap date night just got a whole lot more expensive. To maximize your time and your wallet, we’ve pulled together fun date night ideas that are both thrilling and adventurous (none that include going to the beach)—plus a few romantic date night ideas thrown in for good measure. From rock climbing, indoor sky diving, to sunset cruises and escape rooms, you’ll never ask what to do for a date night in San Diego again.
‘National Thrift Store Day’ on Aug. 17, San Diego Community Invited to Support Critical Homelessness Programs
Check to see if you have clothing, furniture, and household goods as they will be accepted at five locations across San Diego County for National Thrift Shop Day, celebrated on Aug. 17. Father Joe’s Villages invites the San Diego community to support its thrift stores with donations and to help...
Gondola highlights proposed Master Plan for Mira Mesa
A new Master Plan update for Mira Mesa includes tens of thousands of new homes, as well as a futuristic way of connecting to nearby job and transit centers.
osidenews.com
Oceanside residents can review community improvement plan Aug. 17
Oceanside CA— The city of Oceanside holds its final community meeting Aug. 17 regarding improvements to the Junior Seau Beach Community Center, amphitheater and bandshell, and the pier plaza area. Residents can view and discuss proposed improvement options on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the...
sandiegocountynews.com
San Diego buys land to expand conserved wildlife in Mission Trails Park
San Diego, CA–In line with its goals to preserve open space and protect plants and animals, the City of San Diego recently acquired 25 acres of land that has been added to the preserved wildlife areas within Mission Trails Regional Park. The sale comes as part of the Multiple...
World famous Dr. Seuss mansion in La Jolla up for sale after 75 years
SAN DIEGO — A La Jolla mansion once owned by Dr. Seuss is for sale for the first time in 75 years. "The front door actually has etched glass from the hat from 'The Cat in the Hat," said Jason Barry, co-owner of Barry Estates, a real-estate firm hand picked by University of California San Diego to list the home.
ranchandcoast.com
Groundbreaking Traditional Medicine Research Launches in Encinitas
San Diego County is known to have the greatest biodiversity of any county in the lower 48 states, and within it, Encinitas has a long and storied history as a place where you can grow anything at all. Over the past 25 years, San Diego has become a major biotech hub, with resources ranging from UC San Diego and the Salk Institute to private companies in every area of pharmaceutical research. And long before San Diego or Encinitas ever existed, the area was already home to The Kumeyaay people and centuries of local ethnobotanical knowledge. This is critical, as is the region’s openness to alternative medical traditions, especially as they relate to quality of life.
ranchosantafereview.com
New $17 million Del Mar Fairgrounds venue to host October Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra concerts
San Diego’s Mainly Mozart is poised to return indoors in October for the first time since March 2020, after pivoting entirely to outdoor concerts for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 34-year-old San Diego nonprofit will hold the three-concert fall portion of its 2022 All-Star...
San Diego students head back into the classroom
It's officially the time for students and teachers to head back into the classroom across San Diego County.
sandiegomagazine.com
First-Timer's Guide to Hikes in San Diego
Maybe you just moved to San Diego, are just getting into hiking for the first time, or feel like it may be too difficult on your body—whatever the reason, being a new hiker in the city can feel intimidating if you’re not fully prepared. Thankfully, the city is...
Voiceof San Diego
Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge
David Kline didn’t pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He’d have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
News Now: Tijuana residents emerge from chaotic weekend
Residents are cautiously returning to daily life in Tijuana and other parts of Baja California after cartel-claimed violence and destruction.
upr.org
The Southwest is running out of fresh water. Could the ocean provide a cure?
It's a picture-perfect day in Southern California. The sun is beating down on this Carlsbad beach, where volleyballs hit the sand and surfers paddle out into the waves. Just steps from here, the salty water lapping the shore is being transformed. This beach neighbors the largest desalination facility in the...
NBC News
More than two years later, the California disappearance of Dia Abrams in June 2020 remains a mystery
65-year-old Lydia Abrams, also known as Dia, was last seen June 6, 2020, at her home in Mountain Center, California. Her son, Clinton Abrams, told Dateline that his mother is “a kind, sweet, caring person,” who loves animals and has “a lot of heart.”. Dia was born...
Eater
Modern Jewish Delicatessen and Restaurant Moving Into Torrey Pines
Spotlighting a cuisine that’s seriously underrepresented in San Diego, Gold Finch will be a modern delicatessen rooted in Ashkenazi and Sephardic-style cooking — and Jewish culture — opening in the Torrey Pines area in early September. Developed by the Urban Kitchen Group, the restaurant is an opportunity...
7-Eleven announces next ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’
7-Eleven announced Monday the return date for their popular "Bring Your Own Cup Day."
FOXBusiness
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month: 'That has to be a mistake'
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 12-14 – Lemons & Libations
Some like it hot, and heading into this San Diego weekend, those folks have it really good. Relief starts Saturday for the rest of us. Do your best to stay cool at festivals across the county – in the city, North County and South Bay. Vogue Tavern hosts one...
California becomes first state to give all K-12 kids free breakfast, lunch
SAN DIEGO — California has become the first state in the nation to offer free school meals to all children regardless of their family's income. "Feeding San Diego is thrilled that this is going forward and it's an investment that's going to help a lot of families in San Diego County," said Carissa Casares, the Senior Communications Manager for Feeding San Diego.
Amid shootings and increased homelessness, businesses downtown on edge
From recent shootings to increasing homelessness, business downtown say safety concerns are top of mind these days. ABC 10News spoke with a restaurant manager concerned for staff safety.
