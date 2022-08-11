ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Voiceof San Diego

Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge

David Kline didn't pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He'd have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff's Dept. North Coastal Station from July 26 to Aug. 9 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. J. Caro, 39, was cited and released on suspicion of misdemeanor on an active...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Palomar Building $100M Facility in Escondido

Is planning to build a $100 million mental health hospital in Escondido. The 90,000-square-foot Palomar Behavioral Health Institute is a joint venture between Palomar Health and Kindred Behavioral Health, a unit of. . "We expect to break ground within 12 months and welcome our first behavioral health patients in 2024,"...
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS News

Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe

The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
osidenews.com

Oceanside residents can review community improvement plan Aug. 17

Oceanside CA— The city of Oceanside holds its final community meeting Aug. 17 regarding improvements to the Junior Seau Beach Community Center, amphitheater and bandshell, and the pier plaza area. Residents can view and discuss proposed improvement options on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Fun photos at Chula Vista Lemon Festival!

Huge crowds converged today in downtown Chula Vista for the big 25th Annual Lemon Festival!. Families were walking along Third Avenue enjoying the lemony sights and tasty smells. Musicians performed on the Zesty Stage. Kids played and made crafts in the Lil' Lemons zone. Vendors had all sorts of lemon-themed...
CHULA VISTA, CA

