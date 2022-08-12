ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NC

ncdps.gov

Final Judgement Ordered in Rowan County Nuisance Case

After years of disturbances and a long history of drug violations, a recent murder and numerous calls to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, this community should soon see long awaited changes. On Thursday, August 11, Superior Court Judge Tim Gould signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

One charged in Rockingham shooting

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man in reference to a shooting last Thursday evening. Allyn Andre Rawles, 30 is charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man led police chase with infant in the car

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is facing numerous charges after leading police and deputies in a high-speed chase with an infant in his vehicle on Friday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:10 p.m. on Friday, Elon police requested assistance from Alamance County deputies as they were engaged in a chase […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Welcome

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after his motorcycle hit a mailbox and a guardrail. According to highway patrol, troopers were called to the scene of a crash on Saturday just before 10 p.m. on Bud Sink Road in the Welcome area. Troopers say that Michael Steven Morris, 49, of Thomasville was […]
WELCOME, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Missing person found dead in park

The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
Mount Airy News

“Dopesick” author launching new book

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stats available for 2021 shows Surry County reported 31 overdose deaths that year, compared to the highest value shown in Robeson County of 121 deaths. For the same year Surry County had 137 visits to the emergency room for overdose compared to Robeson County’s 650.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinebluff collision sends driver to hospital

A Sunday night wreck in Pinebluff closed two lanes of traffic and sent one driver to the hospital. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on August 14 when a Nissan Sentra smashed into a Hyundai Santa Fe on U.S. 1, resulting in the Hyundai overturning. This was one of two...
PINEBLUFF, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County deputy involved in wreck with ATV at notorious intersection

ROCKINGHAM— A main road through Richmond County was temporarily shut down Saturday morning following a wreck between a deputy and an ATV at an intersection. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the unnamed deputy was driving north on U.S. 220 and collided with an ATV trying to cross the highway at the intersection with Billy Covington Road.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Richmond, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-15 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Richmond; Scotland The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Scotland County in central North Carolina South central Richmond County in central North Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 402 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hamlet, or 7 miles south of Rockingham, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Laurinburg, Rockingham, Hamlet, Dobbins Heights, Gibson, East Laurinburg, East Rockingham, Diggs and Laurel Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem landfill catches on fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters battled a fire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility Friday night. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. The Winston-Salem fire department was called to the landfill in the 300 block of W. Hanes Mill Road at 10:24 p.m., according to the fire department spokesperson.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

