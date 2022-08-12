ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman's car stolen in River North with her two dogs inside

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

Woman issues desperate plea after SUV is stolen with two dogs inside 01:43

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman issued a desperate plea Thursday night after her sport-utility vehicle in River North with her two beloved dogs inside.

CBS 2's Marybel González spoke with the woman Thursday night.

Kayla Ward, 33, said she hasn't stopped crying since her SUV and the dogs were stolen. She is asking the public to help bring her dogs home safely.

Her ordeal happened around 3 p.m. in the 700 block of North Wells Street. She had parked her SUV on the street to run into a restaurant very quickly.

Ward had left her car running with the doors locked and with her two dogs inside – a maltipoo named Karmen and a shih-tzu mix named Franklin. The dogs are both 5 years old.

Karmen the dog Kayla Ward
Franklin the dog Kayla Ward

When Ward came out of the business, her car and dogs were gone. Police said someone got into the SUV and drove off north on Wells Street.

Ward said she did not get a chance to see who may have taken her car, but said it all happened in an instant.

"I just miss my dogs so much. I just want my dogs back," Ward said. "I don't care about the car. I don't care about anything. I just want my dogs back."

Franklin and Karmen Kayla Ward

Ward's car is a 2016 black Porsche SUV with Michigan plates. She still has the keys to her car.

She said her dogs are microchipped, which she hopes will make it easier to track down if they are returned to a shelter.

Ward is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of her dogs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Police.

