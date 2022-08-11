Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals odds, picks and prediction

The Arizona Cardinals visit the Cincinnati Bengals in each team’s preseason opener in 2022. Friday’s kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Paycor Stadium, airing only regionally for both teams in their home markets. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cardinals vs. Bengals odds, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Cardinals play for the 1st time since their embarrassing 1st-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams and face the Bengals, the defending AFC champions. It is only the 2nd time the teams have played in the preseason with the first matchup in 1971.

The Cardinals are not expected to play almost any starters, including QB Kyler Murray.

The Bengals will not have QB Joe Burrow starting either. He is recovering from an appendectomy.

Cardinals at Bengals nickname odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 11:09 p.m. ET.

Money line (ML): Cardinals +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Bengals -130 (bet $130 to win $100)

Cardinals +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Bengals -130 (bet $130 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Cardinals +2.5 (-110) | Bengals -2.5 (-110)

Cardinals +2.5 (-110) | Bengals -2.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 30.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Cardinals at Bengals picks and predictions

Prediction

Bengals 20, Cardinals 17

The Bengals won their preseason opener a year ago and the Cardinals had their only preseason road game canceled last year.

Cincy went 0-1 at home last preseason. With Arizona sitting almost all of its starters, all the Bengals might need to do is get an early lead and then coast from there.

I LEAN BENGALS (-130).

In the Cardinals’ one preseason loss last year, it was by seven points. The Bengals’ lone preseason win was by five points.

Last season, the Bengals were 13-8 ATS and the Cardinals 11-7 ATS.

I again LEAN BENGALS -2.5 (-110).

Two of the Bengals’ preseason contests last year had more than 30 points, while the other finished with exactly 30.

The Cardinals had 1 preseason game with a 35-point total and 1 with a 27-point total.

Take OVER 30.5 (-115).

