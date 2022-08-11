Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Terrebonne Bay oyster beds shut down by Hilcorp Energy spill
State health officials late Wednesday halted oyster harvesting in a 33-square-mile area of Terrebonne Bay just north of the Timbalier Islands after a nearby Hilcorp Energy storage tank leaked about 14,000 gallons of crude oil in the water. The Louisiana Department of Health barred harvesting near the tank, which was...
The Dark History Behind the Huey P Long Bridge in Louisiana
Eerie stories about the Huey P. Long bridge abound in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Described as a modern engineering marvel, this 4.5-mile bridge over the Mississippi River carries 4 lanes of the US 90 highway as well as a 2-track railroad line.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Jimmie Davis
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana is rushing to open state parks that were closed and damaged by Hurricane Laura. One of those that just reopened is Jimmie Davis State Park, which holds most of the state records for bass. From daybreak to the final hour of...
L'Observateur
Inflation Reduction Act promises to keep oil royalty income for Louisiana, but also will hike prices
(The Center Square) — The so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 approved by the U.S. House on Friday could bring some relief to Louisiana parishes that rely on oil and gas leases to fund coastal restoration work, though industry experts contend the legislation will create higher costs for consumers.
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
NOLA.com
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries
Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries. Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are warning of a sort of vehicle burglary known as “Sliders.” A car driving up next to your vehicle on the opposite side is used in this type of burglary. An occupant of that vehicle opens your door and steals your purse, wallet, mobile phone, other valuables, and, in some situations, your car if the keys are still inside.
Natchez Democrat
LDWF updates Chronic Wasting Disease control area
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on August 10, 2022 to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on August 3, 2022 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. LDWF has published a map of the CWD Control area which remains under a feeding and carcass export ban.
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund
Shreveport, LA – According to the statement, our state was one of the first states in the country to launch the program. The Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund is a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure.
Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
Governor Edwards announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation
Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. State officials said that the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants...
L'Observateur
Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash
Chackbay – On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair...
Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen
Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen. DeQuincy, Louisiana – On August 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 4:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road in Beauregard Parish. Kyler Louis Lacy, 19, of Sulphur, Louisiana, died in the crash.
WDSU
Church in St. Tammany Parish needs help moving a family from Ukraine
A local church in St. Tammany Parish is seeking public assistance in helping a family from Ukraine. The North Shore Unitarian Universalist Congregation says the family is trying to move to St. Tammany Parish. Housing and utilities will be provided at the church's community center, as it has been vacant since the start of the pandemic.
WDSU
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries arrest man accused of crashing boat while under influence
NEW ORLEANS — A Cut Off man has been arrested after being accused of crashing a boat in Lafourche Parish while under the influence. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Carl Cressionie, 58, was arrested on Thursday in Lafourche Parish. Agents accused Cressionie of operating a...
kaynewscow.com
OSBI assisting in search for missing Louisiana woman
FORT TOWSON — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in a multi-state missing person investigation. On or about Aug. 4, 33-year-old Caitlyn Rose Case left Houma, Louisiana in route to Colorado. Case communicated with family members during her trip until they lost contact with her on Aug....
WWL-TV
'Poisonings, not overdoses' | Coroners say fentanyl crisis is getting worse
NEW ORLEANS — A local coroner agrees with higher penalties for people who sell counterfeit pills. “The people that are selling these drugs should know they're selling fentanyl, because what they're buying is so cheap,” said Jefferson Parish coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich. Two more families are mourning the...
WWL-TV
Billy Nungesser confirms hes planning to run for Louisiana governor
BATON ROUGE, La. — After much speculation, Republican Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has confirmed that he plans to join the wide-open 2023 race to succeed Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Nungesser, who has long been considered likely to throw his hat into the gubernatorial race, addressed the rumors...
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
Louisiana pair arrested for using youth baseball credit card at casinos
A Ville Platte pair were arrested by Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies after they admitted to using a youth baseball organization's credit card at several different casinos in Louisiana.
