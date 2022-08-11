ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

NOLA.com

Terrebonne Bay oyster beds shut down by Hilcorp Energy spill

State health officials late Wednesday halted oyster harvesting in a 33-square-mile area of Terrebonne Bay just north of the Timbalier Islands after a nearby Hilcorp Energy storage tank leaked about 14,000 gallons of crude oil in the water. The Louisiana Department of Health barred harvesting near the tank, which was...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Jimmie Davis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana is rushing to open state parks that were closed and damaged by Hurricane Laura. One of those that just reopened is Jimmie Davis State Park, which holds most of the state records for bass. From daybreak to the final hour of...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries

Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries. Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are warning of a sort of vehicle burglary known as “Sliders.” A car driving up next to your vehicle on the opposite side is used in this type of burglary. An occupant of that vehicle opens your door and steals your purse, wallet, mobile phone, other valuables, and, in some situations, your car if the keys are still inside.
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchez Democrat

LDWF updates Chronic Wasting Disease control area

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on August 10, 2022 to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on August 3, 2022 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. LDWF has published a map of the CWD Control area which remains under a feeding and carcass export ban.
MADISON PARISH, LA
Shreveport Magazine

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund

Shreveport, LA – According to the statement, our state was one of the first states in the country to launch the program. The Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund is a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
LOUISIANA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Governor Edwards announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation

Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. State officials said that the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

Chackbay – On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen

Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen. DeQuincy, Louisiana – On August 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 4:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road in Beauregard Parish. Kyler Louis Lacy, 19, of Sulphur, Louisiana, died in the crash.
DEQUINCY, LA
kaynewscow.com

OSBI assisting in search for missing Louisiana woman

FORT TOWSON — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in a multi-state missing person investigation. On or about Aug. 4, 33-year-old Caitlyn Rose Case left Houma, Louisiana in route to Colorado. Case communicated with family members during her trip until they lost contact with her on Aug....
HOUMA, LA
WWL-TV

Billy Nungesser confirms hes planning to run for Louisiana governor

BATON ROUGE, La. — After much speculation, Republican Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has confirmed that he plans to join the wide-open 2023 race to succeed Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Nungesser, who has long been considered likely to throw his hat into the gubernatorial race, addressed the rumors...
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE

