Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries. Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are warning of a sort of vehicle burglary known as “Sliders.” A car driving up next to your vehicle on the opposite side is used in this type of burglary. An occupant of that vehicle opens your door and steals your purse, wallet, mobile phone, other valuables, and, in some situations, your car if the keys are still inside.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO