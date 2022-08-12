ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Victoria Nowicki
3d ago

How about some of Lightfoot’s entourage get diverted? She’s got, what, 80, 90 CPD surrounding her day and night? She can spare a few.

11
Jorene Cicero
4d ago

Ridiculous of Chicago Police Brass to divert cops from patrolling and protecting Chicago and citizens. The Movie companies make enough money off of the people and should pay for their own security. Taxpayers shouldn't have to pay or maybe someone is getting paid off to send our Police to babysit.

7
 

cwbchicago.com

Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub

Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
cwbchicago.com

Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say

A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
Eric Carter
cwbchicago.com

Police find man, woman shot to death in Lincoln Square apartment

A man and woman were found fatally shot in a Lincoln Square apartment after police officers from a university where the man worked conducted a well-being check on Monday afternoon. Chicago police initially said the case was being handled as a death investigation, but at least one of the deaths is now classified as a homicide.
fox32chicago.com

Retired Chicago cop shot on West Side during robbery attempt

CHICAGO - A retired Chicago police officer was shot in Lawndale over the weekend when he pulled a gun and exchanged fire with a pair of robbers, one of whom may also have been wounded. Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, the 59-year-old retired cop was sitting in his car in...
fox32chicago.com

Man, woman found dead inside home on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man and woman were found dead inside a home Monday afternoon on Chicago's North Side. Around 3:30 p.m., police say the woman and 44-year-old man were discovered unresponsive inside a Ravenswood home in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue. The man and woman had both sustained...
cwbchicago.com

3 men shot in Albany Park alley on Monday afternoon, police say

Three men were shot while standing in an Albany Park alley on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said. No arrests have been made. The victims were in the 5000 block of North Troy Street when three other men approached them and at least one member of the other group began shooting around 2:04 p.m., according to initial information. Police found ten shell casings at the scene.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Chicago’s car-centric streets take the life of another child, Taha Khan, 5, in Sauganash

This summer has seen traffic violence kill far too many children on foot, scooter, and bicycle in the Chicago area. The victims have included Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; and Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; and Zain Jaber, 15. Sadly, on Wednesday night there was another name to add to that list, Taha Khan, a five-year-old boy who died after he was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, and then hit by a second motorist on Wednesday night on Cicero Avenue in Chicago’s Sauganash neighborhood. Contributing to the tragedy may have been the relatively high speed limit and wide layout of Cicero, which encourages deadly speeds.
KCJJ

Chicago man arrested after failing to appear at his trial

A 26-year-old Chicago man was arrested early Monday after failing to appear for his trial on Interference with Official Acts charges this January. The incident occurred the morning of October 4th of last year at the T-Mobile store on South Riverside Drive. Officers were called to the store on reports of a man standing inside with blood on his face, staring at employees. Upon arrival, Jawan Jones of Chicago allegedly showed aggression towards officers telling them to shoot him.
Trending on Reddit

What's happening at 38th and Chicago?

There are a lot of cops and at least 1 fire truck at George Floyd Square right now. Does anyone know what's going on?from gwendiesel. Apparently 2 people were shot. That corner and the blocks north on Chicago always have been sketchy. That SA had bullet proof glass for its employees FFS. Everybody acts like it was such a great area because it was getting gentrified? I mean someone was shot in front of my house near there on Park ave long before GFS.
CHICAGO, IL

