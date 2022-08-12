Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Related
atozsports.com
Tennessee assistant explains what Vols need to happen to ‘have a chance’ in the SEC
Tennessee Vols secondary coach Willie Martinez recently met with the media to discuss the upcoming 2022 season and he had plenty of insightful things to say. One thing in particular that Martinez discussed was what he believes needs to happen for the Vols to “have a chance” in the SEC.
247Sports
Watch: Saturday morning's Tennessee football practice highlights
Highlights from Tennessee football's practice on Saturday morning as the Vols continue training-camp prep for the Sept. 1 season-opener against Ball State at Neyland Stadium.
Look: Starkville football misses curfew for 'Midnight Madness' scrimmage
STARKVILLE — The night was dark, but the lights were on at Starkville High for the Yellow Jackets' "Midnight Madness" scrimmage late Friday night. Check out photos from the event here, and stay locked to SBLive for all the latest in Mississippi High School Sports. (All photos by Austin Frayser)
Edwards learning from Vols’ veterans ahead of freshman season
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – University of Tennessee freshman guard, B.J. Edwards, received plenty of support from friends and family members as he put on his first-ever basketball camp in the Tri-Cities on Saturday. But, when he returns to Knoxville and gets back in the gym with the rest of his Volunteer teammates – he’ll […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What's the best place for Tennessee style BBQ?
I'm not even sure what style is Tennessee style, I just moved here from North Carolina.from Cocksucker_Spaniel. Archers, sweet peas, and oak wood food truck (or the pop up truck at merchants of beer) are the only 3 worth having around here.
William Blount building a new culture under Robert Reeves
WILLIAM BLOUNT, Tenn. (WATE) — The William Blount Governors haven’t had a winning season since 2007. New head coach Robert Reeves is ready to change that. “(I’m) rebuilding a lot of the cultural aspects of what I feel like we need to be doing offensively and defensively,” said Reeves. “We’re completely new. Offense, defense, special […]
wbrc.com
‘I just wanted to hug him’: Chilton Co. family has close encounter with a black bear in Gatlinburg
CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have probably been to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and have seen a bear or two, but perhaps not quite like this. McKinley Sellers Poe and her family from Thorsby and Jemison were vacationing recently in Gatlinburg, and a bear apparently wanted to hang out with them for a little while.
wvlt.tv
State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfield Sun Times
Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
High-speed chase across Henley Bridge. Looks like it ended with a wreck on Chapman
That was exciting. Looks like it ended with a wreck on Chapman across from Arby's. Traffic is bad in both directions.from Immediate-Bowler5568. Looks like it's cleared up now. I hope nobody got hurt. Traffic all moving again.
USGS: Small earthquake around Alcoa area early Sunday evening
ALCOA, Tenn. — According to the United States Geological Survey, there was a report of an earthquake in Alcoa, Tenn. around 6:26 p.m. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.2 and the depth was 7.8 km.
wvlt.tv
Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside vehicle
The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalk987.com
Bear Spotted Behind Townsend Restaurant While Customers Dine on the Patio
There have been multiple bear sightings around East Tennessee. A large black bear was seen yesterday (Sunday) at a local Townsend restaurant. Employees of the restaurant say they have seen bears inside their dumpster when they take out their trash. The bear was behind a privacy fence while patrons ate...
wvlt.tv
Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)
Visitors to Knoxville will have a new option to get around downtown: electric bikes. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees. Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
wvlt.tv
Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County deputy Lydia Sharp has returned home to Sweetwater after her most recent visit to Vanderbilt Medical Center. “We’re just staying strong,” Sharp’s daughter Brianna Wilson said. Wilson said her mom isn’t just a member of law enforcement but also one of...
utc.edu
UTC grad wins ‘Supermarket Stakeout’ on Food Network
It’s all about the smile. Janel Fields, a 2014 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, won the Aug. 9 episode of “Supermarket Stakeout” on the Food Network. “I think the skills that are going to help me out in this competition are my background in...
Contract awarded to rebuild collapsed bridge on Jones Cove Road
A collapsed bridge in Sevier County is on the road to repair after an award for its repair has been awarded. The bridge collapsed on July 25 following the month's heavy rain.
Smokies: Parking pass requirement, camping fee increase coming in 2023
The National Park Service has authorized permission for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to offer an annual tag, the Park it Forward parking tag program, plus an increase in camping fees beginning next year.
wvlt.tv
Semi-truck fire closes all lanes of I-40 E
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck fire closed all lanes of I-40 East Monday night. The Knoxville Police Department shared that the interstate was closed near the Midway Road exit due to the fire. As of 10:00 p.m. Monday, traffic was being diverted to the Strawberry Plains Pike exit. One...
Comments / 0