Starkville, MS

WJHL

Edwards learning from Vols’ veterans ahead of freshman season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – University of Tennessee freshman guard, B.J. Edwards, received plenty of support from friends and family members as he put on his first-ever basketball camp in the Tri-Cities on Saturday. But, when he returns to Knoxville and gets back in the gym with the rest of his Volunteer teammates – he’ll […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

William Blount building a new culture under Robert Reeves

WILLIAM BLOUNT, Tenn. (WATE) — The William Blount Governors haven’t had a winning season since 2007. New head coach Robert Reeves is ready to change that. “(I’m) rebuilding a lot of the cultural aspects of what I feel like we need to be doing offensively and defensively,” said Reeves. “We’re completely new. Offense, defense, special […]
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
TENNESSEE STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside vehicle

The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Bear Spotted Behind Townsend Restaurant While Customers Dine on the Patio

There have been multiple bear sightings around East Tennessee. A large black bear was seen yesterday (Sunday) at a local Townsend restaurant. Employees of the restaurant say they have seen bears inside their dumpster when they take out their trash. The bear was behind a privacy fence while patrons ate...
TOWNSEND, TN
wvlt.tv

Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)

Visitors to Knoxville will have a new option to get around downtown: electric bikes. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees. Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday. Updated:...
wvlt.tv

KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County deputy Lydia Sharp has returned home to Sweetwater after her most recent visit to Vanderbilt Medical Center. “We’re just staying strong,” Sharp’s daughter Brianna Wilson said. Wilson said her mom isn’t just a member of law enforcement but also one of...
SWEETWATER, TN
utc.edu

UTC grad wins ‘Supermarket Stakeout’ on Food Network

It’s all about the smile. Janel Fields, a 2014 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, won the Aug. 9 episode of “Supermarket Stakeout” on the Food Network. “I think the skills that are going to help me out in this competition are my background in...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Semi-truck fire closes all lanes of I-40 E

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck fire closed all lanes of I-40 East Monday night. The Knoxville Police Department shared that the interstate was closed near the Midway Road exit due to the fire. As of 10:00 p.m. Monday, traffic was being diverted to the Strawberry Plains Pike exit. One...
KNOXVILLE, TN

