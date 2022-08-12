Read full article on original website
Former Alabama edge rusher Eyabi Anoma has entered the transfer portal, according to report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Anoma was originally a 5-star recruit coming out of high school and started his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He also had a stop in at Houston, but was dismissed for violating team rules.
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide takes the field in only 19 days, so let's take a look at Alabama legend Jeremiah Castille.
Per Justin McLeod of Extra Inning Softball, Alabama pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro will be the head coach at Memphis next season. Prothro spent the last 11 seasons on the Alabama staff and has coached some of the Tide's best in names like Alexis Osario, Jackie Traina, Montana Fouts and more.
Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
Alabama softball's Patrick Murphy would have to hire just his third pitching coach since 2001.
The new college football season is close enough to be defined as days away. Alabama Football does not open with its standard high-profile out-of-conference game at a neutral site. The Crimson Tide will bring an 11-win, 2021 team to Bryant-Denny. Alabama football fans will have to wait until week two for the Tide’s first big game of the season.
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in just 21 days, so let's look at the career of former Bama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
Charles Pitt, MD, and Christopher Beaumont, MD, have joined Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., according to a press release sent to Becker's. Both physicians graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham's orthopedic surgery residency program in 2021. Dr. Beaumont completed his fellowship training at the...
The 2022 high school football schedule officially kicks off in Alabama later this week. From Week 1 – or Week 0 as it is deemed by the Alabama High School Athletic Association – to the final week of the regular season, there are intriguing matchups throughout the state.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A month ago, a man drove out to Bill Clark's home and dug a small hole near the mailbox, just big enough for a for sale sign to slide in. Up the driveway, Bill and Jennifer, who met on a blind date more than 30 years ago and have been together ever since, went through the motions every football coach and wife become familiar with: carefully pack up the valuables, clear out the personal effects, remove too many signs of life lest they turn off a prospective buyer.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
An Alabama company has been charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and fatally injured, authorities said Monday. ABC Polymer Industries, which has a plant in the Birmingham suburb of Helena, was accused of two misdemeanor counts in...
University of Alabama officials confirmed reports of “unauthorized recordings” of students involved in sorority recruitment Friday, amid rumors of an upcoming Vice documentary exploring Rush Week in Tuscaloosa. “The University is aware of reports that outside parties have facilitated unauthorized recordings of our students involved in Panhellenic recruitment,”...
As the University of Alabama’s famous formal sorority recruitment draws to a close, potential new members from all backgrounds await news on whether they’ll receive a bid to join a sisterhood. While sororities have long been known for their exclusivity, most national groups have announced plans to increase...
Leadership at the University of Alabama did not mince words Friday when they condemned reports that a major media company has been secretly documenting the sorority Rush process in Tuscaloosa this week. Shane Dorrill, the University's Vice President of Communications, said UA administrators did not give any third-party entity the...
More than 90 percent of the students who rushed Panhellenic sororities at the University of Alabama this week were invited to join one during the ever-extravagant Bid Day Sunday afternoon. Shane Dorrill, a spokesperson for the University, said 2,556 women participated in Rush Week this year, which takes place a...
A 21-year-old man died outside Tuscaloosa Thursday night after he was struck by a passing SUV, Alabama State Troopers confirmed Friday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in West Alabama, said the victim was walking along Highway 82 around a mile east of Tuscaloosa when he was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade.
Five months after several graves were vandalized in Tuscaloosa's Evergreen Cemetery, a contractor is preparing to restore eight headstones that were pulled down earlier this year. The damage was first reported by WVUA 23 in March of this year, and fixing the damage has been long a priority for Tuscaloosa...
