J. Kim Murphy Rakim Mayers, better known by his stage name A$AP Rocky, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm. Los Angeles county District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office had filed charges against the rapper on Monday.“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said in a statement. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”Mayers was detained at Los Angeles International Airport in April on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO