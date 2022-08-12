URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Danville has been arrested after he allegedly pulled down a female University of Illinois student’s pants last week as a prank. Kasey Hollis, 29, was arrested Friday on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery and was taken to the Champaign County Jail. He was also issued a trespass notice for all U of I property, meaning he can be arrested again if he returns to campus.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO