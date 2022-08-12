Read full article on original website
New pavilion unveiled in 12 Points neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Live music and local vendors are just some of the activities that will take place at the pavilion outside of Illumination Wellness that was finished earlier this week. According to 12 Points Revitalization Initiative President, Jennifer Mullen, the building is for community members to use...
“See You in Terre Haute” plan provides mid-year update
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– City and county officials met at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum on Monday to receive a mid-year update on the “See You in Terre Haute” community plan. Josh Alsip, the director of community engagement for the city’s chamber of commerce, touted hundreds...
Cannon Elementary time capsule opening Friday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville School District will be opening a piece of history later this week after it was discovered earlier this summer. Cannon Elementary School sat unused for nearly six years after rain floods and then the discovery of mold inside resulted in the school’s closure. The district voted unanimously in March to tear the building down, a process that began on July 12.
ISU Freshmen helping feed local families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — New students at a local university are continuing a tradition of giving back to the community. Indiana State University celebrated Donaghy Day, a day of service for incoming first-year students. Named after Fred Donaghy, graduate of the Normal School (1912) and a professor of...
Disability Resources Fair comes to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Over 40 organizations participated in the first Disability Resources Fair in Terre Haute, presenting opportunities for assistance for people with a wide range of disabilities. Happiness Bag helped put on the event. Executive Director Jodi Moan said she’s been working on setting it up for...
Lemonade stand helps raise money for Ryves preschool program
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Lucy Chew told her daughter, Early Handlin, a student at Ryves Youth Center, that the school needed to raise $10,000 for maintenance needs, Handlin wanted to help. “I told my daughter about it and she wanted to help, and her little friends wanted to...
Multi-county pursuit ends with police searching for leads
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Shelburn are searching for leads after an attempted traffic stop turned into a multi-county pursuit with multiple agencies involved. According to the Shelburn Police Chief Deputy Chad Gilbert, the situation began when they received word from a Sullivan County Deputy that they had clocked a vehicle traveling at 97 miles per hour southbound on US 41.
Wabash Valley Master Gardener’s host fall seminar
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people made the trip to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday, to attend a free educational seminar. The seminar discussed fall gardening techniques from the Wabash Valley Master Gardeners Association. The event included speakers, live demonstrations and vendors, as well as a tour...
First Baptist Church opens up Family Life Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It took multiple tries with the oversized scissors to cut the ribbon for the new Family Life center at the First Baptist Church in Terre Haute. Senior Pastor, John Campbell, said it was a good metaphor for the roadblocks they’ve encountered in the project, one...
COVID-19 rules loosened as virus fatigue rises
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The CDC released new guidelines loosening its COVID-19 restrictions. People exposed to the virus no longer have to isolate. However, the CDC still recommends that you stay home and isolate for five days if you test positive for the virus. The release of these...
Man arrested after unwanted touching of U of I student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Danville has been arrested after he allegedly pulled down a female University of Illinois student’s pants last week as a prank. Kasey Hollis, 29, was arrested Friday on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery and was taken to the Champaign County Jail. He was also issued a trespass notice for all U of I property, meaning he can be arrested again if he returns to campus.
TH Boys and Girls Club after-school to start in September
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — School is back in session and a local organization is excited to welcome children back to its annual after-school program. The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club will start its after-school program in September. Membership costs $30 per student but runs for the whole...
2 Paris men in custody after death investigation
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police on Saturday reported that they arrested two Paris men after conducting an investigation into a death. The ISP arrested 20-year-old Preston Wallace for first-degree murder. ISP also arrested Gabriel Wallace for home invasion, aggravated battery, and mob action. At around 9...
Last summer concert of the 2022 BCB season is set
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Sunday, Aug 21 the Brazil Concert Band will host the last summer concert of the 2022 BCB season. Brazil Concert Band, Directed by Matthew S. Huber, will present the Tour of America-Midwest and Northeast. Musical Genres from the 1930s and 1940s will be performed.
