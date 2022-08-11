Video: Batterymates Ava Hodo & KG Favors of Bolts Talk PGF Nationals 14U National Championship… & Bonus Footage of Org Head Rocky Thompson “Sliding Into Frame!”

Read full article on original website
Video Jaw-Dropper: Did You See Amanda Chidester’s Home Run Last Night in Athletes Unlimited Action That Hit the Lights?!?
Less than three weeks ago, we published a story on Amanda Chidester—one of the all-time greats in fastpitch softball history—announcing she was retiring from the sport after the end of Season 3 of Athletes Unlimited (click HERE to read the article). The 32-year-old from Allen Park, Michigan has...
Prospect on the Rise: Meet 2024 Highly Recruited Infielder Addison Lund & How She “Emerged From Her Shell” After a Terrible Car Accident Four Years Ago
The 2024 class is loaded with talent and one prospect who’s stock is really climbing fast is Addison Lund, an infielder and catcher from Appleton, Wisconsin, who plays club ball for Jason Sweat’s Tennessee Mojo team. Addison is on the radar of Power 5 college teams such as...
