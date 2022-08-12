The N.C. State football team has earned another preseason national ranking. Here’s what you need to know about the Associated Press top 25. Alabama’s No. 1 ranking is its seventh in the last 15 seasons, and the Crimson Tide has made the preseason top three for 13 consecutive seasons. Alabama has won six national titles in the last 13 seasons.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO