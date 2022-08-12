ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (eight, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-three) Estimated jackpot: $524,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RALEIGH, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Where N.C. State, ACC teams will open the 2022 football season in the Associated Press poll

The N.C. State football team has earned another preseason national ranking. Here’s what you need to know about the Associated Press top 25. Alabama’s No. 1 ranking is its seventh in the last 15 seasons, and the Crimson Tide has made the preseason top three for 13 consecutive seasons. Alabama has won six national titles in the last 13 seasons.
RALEIGH, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Trial starts in challenge to new Montana voting laws

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Native Americans who must travel long distances to election offices and cope with unreliable and infrequent mail delivery are further disenfranchised under election laws approved last year, a lawyer said Monday during opening statements in a trial challenging the laws' constitutionality. Jacqueline De León, an...
MONTANA STATE

