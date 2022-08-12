Read full article on original website
Related
American Airlines stopped a family from boarding a flight after they said their daughter had special needs
The couple and their 13-year-old daughter were traveling from Orlando to Richmond via Charlotte and were not grouped together on a connecting flight.
Exact date millions of Americans will receive up to $500 relief checks
ELIGIBLE Virginia residents are in line to score up to $500 tax rebates. Lawmakers approved the rebates as part of the state budget back in June. Those qualifying for check must have had a tax liability last year. This means that if you owed state income taxes in 2021, you...
Polestar Electric Roadster Concept Planned to Enter Production as Polestar 6
GOTHENBURG, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car company, confirms plans to put the Polestar electric roadster concept into production. The production car is expected to launch in 2026 as the Polestar 6 electric performance roadster. Interested customers in all active Polestar markets are able to reserve a build slot online starting August 16, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005039/en/ Polestar electric roadster concept (Photo: Business Wire)
CARS・
Comments / 0