Utah State

The Associated Press

Polestar Electric Roadster Concept Planned to Enter Production as Polestar 6

GOTHENBURG, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car company, confirms plans to put the Polestar electric roadster concept into production. The production car is expected to launch in 2026 as the Polestar 6 electric performance roadster. Interested customers in all active Polestar markets are able to reserve a build slot online starting August 16, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005039/en/ Polestar electric roadster concept (Photo: Business Wire)
CARS

