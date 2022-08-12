ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

Cops reveal pink and white hoodie Kiely Rodni wore at party as FBI dig up burial site at Tahoe only to find a dog's carcass: 16-year-old's phone pinged a tower after she texted her mother that she would be 'straight home'

Authorities in California revealed that missing teen Kiely Rodni was wearing a pink and white sweatshirt in the final hours before she vanished from a 'drug-fueled' campsite party more than a week ago. Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after she vanished from a party near...
TRUCKEE, CA
Daily Mail

Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital

Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Possible explosives labeled 'bomb 1' and 'bomb 2' found in Louisville area

Police in Kentucky have declared downtown Louisville safe to travel in once again after finding and removing a suspicious device that was feared to be a bomb. The public safety office MetroSafe received a report of a "suspicious package" on 5th Street near Jefferson and Market at 8:20 a.m., where the Louisville Metro Police Department found the device, which appeared to be a pipe with wires sticking out of it, the department told the Washington Examiner. By 1:35 p.m., LMPD Chief Erika Shields announced that the device had been deemed safe for transportation, and the FBI would be taking control of the investigation, according to WDRB.
LOUISVILLE, KY
ICN

UPDATE: Terre Haute shooting injures one; woman charged with attempted murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Police have released the name of the shooting victim. Douglas Baker, 67, of Terre Haute,is listed in stable condition while he remains hospitalized. Meanwhile, Daphne L. Allen, 40, of Terre Haute has been arrested and was booked into the Vigo County Jail just before 7 p.m. Thursday. She is charged with aggravated battery, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

