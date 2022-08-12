Read full article on original website
PICTURED: Couple who died in horrific Indiana house explosion worked together and had a flea market table in town: Cops probe cause of blast that leveled 39 homes
Charlie and Martina Hite, two of the three people who died in the horrific Indiana house explosion Wednesday, were partners in marriage and in business with a connection to their community. The couple, 43 and 37, both worked at the same Fresh Market store in Evansville Indiana and also had...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Cause of Indiana house explosion that killed 3 and damaged 39 homes still undetermined, authorities say
The cause of the Evansville, Indiana, house explosion that left three dead and damaged at least 39 homes is still undetermined, Evansville Fire Chief Michael Connelly said Thursday afternoon.
Indiana Police Department Under Investigation for Arresting Man Who Officers Allegedly Did Not Want in Office
The Indiana-based Brookville Police Department is being investigated in connection with some of its officers arresting a man for rape because they did not want him to run for office, according to local reports. Because the man is not facing any charges, we and other media outlets are not disclosing...
Cops reveal pink and white hoodie Kiely Rodni wore at party as FBI dig up burial site at Tahoe only to find a dog's carcass: 16-year-old's phone pinged a tower after she texted her mother that she would be 'straight home'
Authorities in California revealed that missing teen Kiely Rodni was wearing a pink and white sweatshirt in the final hours before she vanished from a 'drug-fueled' campsite party more than a week ago. Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after she vanished from a party near...
Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital
Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
A Missing 9-Year-Old Boy Has Been Found Dead After A Family Camping Trip On Georgian Bay
A 9-year-old Parry Sound boy has been found dead after he was reported missing during a family camping trip in Totem Pole Bay on Huckleberry Island this past weekend. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sent out the West...
Possible explosives labeled 'bomb 1' and 'bomb 2' found in Louisville area
Police in Kentucky have declared downtown Louisville safe to travel in once again after finding and removing a suspicious device that was feared to be a bomb. The public safety office MetroSafe received a report of a "suspicious package" on 5th Street near Jefferson and Market at 8:20 a.m., where the Louisville Metro Police Department found the device, which appeared to be a pipe with wires sticking out of it, the department told the Washington Examiner. By 1:35 p.m., LMPD Chief Erika Shields announced that the device had been deemed safe for transportation, and the FBI would be taking control of the investigation, according to WDRB.
4-year-old killed after wandering onto freeway while parents slept
A tragedy occurred on an Indiana Freeway during the early morning hours Monday, as 4-year-old Braxton Freeze of Princeton, Ind., wandered on to the roadway.
UPDATE: Terre Haute shooting injures one; woman charged with attempted murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Police have released the name of the shooting victim. Douglas Baker, 67, of Terre Haute,is listed in stable condition while he remains hospitalized. Meanwhile, Daphne L. Allen, 40, of Terre Haute has been arrested and was booked into the Vigo County Jail just before 7 p.m. Thursday. She is charged with aggravated battery, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
