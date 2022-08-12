Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Soybeans drop 2% on U.S. crop forecast, weather; corn, wheat down
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid more than 2% on Monday, falling for the first time in three sessions after a U.S. government report raised the country's production forecast, with additional pressure from expectations of improved weather this week. Corn and wheat lost more than 1% each. "Traders...
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn extend losses on demand concerns, U.S. weather
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with expectations of crop-friendly U.S. weather conditions and declining demand in top importer China weighing on the market. Wheat ticked higher after two sessions of losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago...
Russian wheat down as new crop arrives
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week after a larger new crop and the gradual recovery of exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, analysts said on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $5 to $350 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 890,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 780,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. The wheat price for immediate supply was $349-353 per tonne vs $350-355 a week ago, it added. Prices in the domestic market also fell, Sovecon said because of weaker demand from exporters and concerns about the quality of the new crop. "There is a lot of chatter about poor quality. There are many offers of sprouted grain in Russia's central regions," Sovecon said. Hot and dry weather is expected in Russia's Volga regions this week, which could hit the spring wheat crop in this area, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,825 rbls/t -125 rbls wheat, European part ($208.2) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,700 rbls/t +500 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,675 rbls/t +600 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,250 rbls/t +150 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,430/t +$40 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,360/t +$30 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,047.5/t -$39.5 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Aug 11*: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 75.5 62.8 8.9 Crop, as of same 74.9 56.3 13.1 date in 2021 Yield, 4.17 4.43 3.67 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 3.04 3.32 2.66 date in 2021 Harvested area, 18.1 14.2 2.4 mln hectares Harvested area, as 24.6 16.9 4.9 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 61.6000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Barbara Lewis)
GRAINS-Soy dives on China's economic uncertainty
CHICAGO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans dropped more than 3.5% on Monday, their first decline in three sessions following unexpected data from China that suggested declining demand for U.S. agricultural commodities from the country. The People's Bank of China cut key interest rates on weaker-than-expected economic data from the...
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
Soy prices slide on U.S. crop forecast; corn also falls
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid almost 3% on Monday, falling for the first time in three sessions after a U.S. government report raised the country's production forecast, with additional pressure from expectations of improved weather this week. Corn and wheat prices also fell sharply. "Traders were expecting...
LIVESTOCK-Lean hogs firm on cash strength
CHICAGO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures firmed on Monday, supported by unseasonably strong cash hog prices and firm pork cutouts. "The futures are well-discount to the cash," said Doug Houghton, technical analyst at Brock Capital Management. "The longer that gap stays there, the more likely it is that October and December would move toward the cash index."
First ship bound for Africa leaves Ukraine port -Refinitiv data
ISTANBUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The ship Brave Commander has left the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia's invasion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Tuesday. Earlier, a joint co-ordination centre, set up by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and...
UPDATE 1-Bayer says it will continue supplying Russia with agricultural inputs
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer said it has decided to continue supplying Russia with essential agricultural inputs, reversing course from comments made in March that supplies for 2023 would be contingent on Russia stopping its attacks on Ukraine. The world's largest seed and pesticide firm said in a...
First ship carrying Ukraine wheat under UN deal docks in Turkey
ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying Ukrainian wheat to be exported under a U.N.-brokered deal arrived in Istanbul on Sunday, the Joint Coordination Centre based in the Turkish city, said. The Belize-flagged vessel is the first to carry wheat from Ukraine through the Black Sea since Russia's...
European power prices hit a record for a 5th day straight as a perfect storm rocks the continent's energy system
Russia has slashed the flow of natural gas to Europe, and now governments there are worried that other sources of energy could fail to deliver.
UPDATE 1-U.N.-chartered ship in Ukraine readying for journey to Africa
(Adds quotes, change dateline to Yuzhne from Odesa, changes media identifier to UKRAINE-CRISIS/GRAIN-UN) YUZHNE, Ukraine, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The United Nations-chartered ship Brave Commander will depart Ukraine for Africa in coming days after it finishes loading more than 23,000 metric tonnes of wheat in the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, a U.N. official said.
UPDATE 2-Ship carrying first Ukraine grain cargo nears Syria -shipping sources
BEIRUT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The first ship to depart Ukraine under a deal to resume grain exports from the country two weeks ago was approaching the Syrian port of Tartous on Sunday, two shipping sources said, after the vessel's had been sailing with its transponder off. The Sierra Leone-flagged...
3 Big Things Today, August 15, 2022
1. Soybeans and Grains Plunge in Overnight Trading. Soybeans and grains plunged in overnight trading in the first session since Friday's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report was released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soybean production is now forecast at 4.531 billion bushels in the 2022-0223 marketing...
UPDATE 1-Japan plans fresh package to cushion blow from rising living costs
TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday instructed his ministers to draw up additional steps to cushion the economic blow from rising living costs in a package due to be compiled next month. As part of the measures, Kishida said he has ordered the government...
Unrelenting heat takes toll on yield
LEE LUBBERS – GREGORY, SOUTH DAKOTA. Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, grew up in the farming tradition, and remembers well using leftover scholarship money as the down payment for his first tractor and rent for 200 acres. Today, he farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat. Lubbers says one of the most important things to him is to always be learning and challenging himself to build an operation and a legacy that the next generation can be proud of.
UPDATE 2-Two more ships with grain depart from Ukraine -Turkey defence ministry
ANKARA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Two more ships carrying grain left from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Saturday, Turkey's defence ministry said, bringing the total number of vessels to depart the country under a U.N.-brokered deal to 16. The Barbados-flagged Fulmar S left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, carrying 12,000 tonnes of...
How to offset land vs. non-farm assets between heirs
Problem: How can we offset land vs. non-farm assets between heirs when values constantly change?. We have one son who farms with us. Our other son has a great job two hours away. He appreciates the operation but will never come back to farm. We want to be fair to both, but the farm can’t grow if ownership keeps diluting between generations. We’d like both boys to get land, but our farming son needs most of it. We have sizable cash and retirement accounts that could help offset the difference, but how can we do that when asset values change so much? - Submitted by email from D.T.
Corn dough surges to 62%, now within 3% of average
The USDA released its 20th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 14, 94% of corn is silking, slightly...
