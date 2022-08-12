Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown
Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
urbanbellemag.com
Kendra Robinson Reveals Where She Stands with Yung Joc Amid LHHATL Drama & Rumors
Yung Joc has been accused of cheating on Kendra Robinson. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship was the focal point. Spice found out that a friend may have a very long history with Joc. In fact, she told Spice that she has allegedly been messing around with Joc for 14 years. And although things have allegedly been on and off between them, she feels like their connection will hold up regardless of whether he is married or not. Spice then brought her friend around the others. She told Karlie Redd that the last time she for sure hooked up with Joc was allegedly back in 2020.
Steve Harvey Says Kelis Messed Up A Potential Business Deal By Complaining About Beyoncé Sampling Her
Steve Harvey addressed the feud between Kelis and Beyoncé surrounding the brief “Milkshake” sample that has since been pulled from Bey’s new Renaissance album, on his radio show. “I don’t even understand,” Harvey said in response to Kelis’ issue with unknowingly being included on the album....
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Welcomes New Baby Just Days After Chrisean Rock Altercation
Blueface is a father once again after welcoming the arrival of a baby girl with his ex-girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis. On Friday (August 5), Alexis, who already shares a son with the rapper, took to Instagram to announce the news and share a photo of their newborn daughter’s foot. She captioned the post: “Journey Alexis Porter.”
Blueface Gets Into Physical Fight With Chrisean Rock on Hollywood Sidewalk
Blueface recently got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock and it was all captured on camera. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), video surfaced of Blueface and Rock duking it out on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. In video of the wild incident, Blueface is initially seen trying to walk away from Rock, who is heard telling the rapper to return to the car.
Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’
Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end. Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by...
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of Stomach Tightening: "Painful, But Worth It!"
Kim Kardashian is keeping it real. When it comes to sort of faking her way through life. On Wednesday, the Hulu personality shared a candid photo of her stomach after undergoing some type of tightening treatment, opening up via her Instagram Story about the unusual procedure. “This is a game...
thesource.com
Lori Harvey Discusses Lessons In Dating With Teyana Tayor
Lori Harvey sat down with Teyana Taylor on Teyana’s YouTube series Bumble presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor. During Wednesday’s episode, Harvey and Taylor had an intimate conversation about their philosophies for relationships of all kinds, and yall know when girlfriends get together the conversation goes in many different directions. Within the conversation, Teyona reminds Lori of the many discussions they have had throughout their friendship saying, “You know we have deep conversations, and when we talk it is always from the perspective of women to women not telling you what you should do how you should do it, especially since we are two different ages.” Adding ” I think you are an amazing young woman you are dating and living on our terms and continue to do that and have fun.” Through the giggles, private jokes, and gem-dropping moments the theme of the conversation was “sip with caution.” Not just with themselves but also in dating, business relationships, and friendships. “They deserve to be handled with care, and if they aren’t, there’s a chance you’ll get burned. The SKN founder said she lives a life without regrets, no matter what other people think. “I am very much in a space right not that I am not doing anything that is going to compromise my peace and happiness.” She says. “So I think taking control of your life and making sure you like maintaining your power don’t give your power away to anybody, that’s the key to like truly being happy and in and out of a relationship,” Harvey Admits that she almost got married very young Harvey revealed. “I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything. I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life.” She said she eventually came to a point where she wanted to “date on my terms.” She added, “However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.”
Michael K. Williams' Posthumous Memoir Details Fight That Led to His Facial Scar: 'I Never Felt More Ugly'
In his upcoming posthumous memoir Scenes from My Life, Williams wrote about his life in 1991 when he was in the midst of a successful modeling and dancing career and about to head to London on tour. But on the eve of his 25th birthday, a friend called to invite him out to a club in Queens to celebrate. By midnight he was drunk, showing off his moves on the dance floor.
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
thesource.com
[WATCH] 2Pac’s Ex Says Pac Told Her He Sold His Soul To The Devil In Death Row Deal
Desiree Smith, the former girlfriend of Hip Hop icon Tupac Shakur, sat down with The Art Of Dialogue and delved into ‘Pac’s historic signing to Death Row Records while incarcerated in New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility. Smith’s account of the signing is that Suge Knight came to...
HipHopDX.com
Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions
Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
BET
Drake Introduces Fans To His ‘First Girlfriend’ And Their Reunion Is An Entire Mood!
Drake is introducing the world to his first girlfriend!. During a live performance at this year’s October World Weekend on Thursday night (July 28), the rapper took a moment to personally introduce singer Keshia Chanté onstage. “This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in...
Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’
Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
Comedian Jak Knight's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner After Bust Down Star Found Dead at 28
Jak Knight's cause of death has been confirmed following an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The writer, actor and comedian was found on a Los Angeles Calif. embankment Thursday suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a coroner's report obtained by PEOPLE Monday. The 28-year-old's cause of...
