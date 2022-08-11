Houston finally has its first dedicated Nikkei restaurant. Pacha Nikkei, the brainchild of acclaimed and internationally trained chef Masuru Fukuda, opened today (Aug. 12) in West Houston. For those unfamiliar with Nikkei cuisine, it’s a unique blend of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine that formed in Peru as a result of the Japanese diaspora. Over the years, it has become an established part of Peru’s eating culture. Fukuda, a veteran of Kata Robata and Latin Bites, previously had a Nikkei experience at Rice Village’s Politan Row Food Hall, which shuttered permanently in 2020 in response to the pandemic.

