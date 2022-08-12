Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer
Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman
Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Kurt Busch retirement hinted in Bubba Wallace announcement?
Bubba Wallace signed a multi-year contract extension with 23XI Racing, committing his NASCAR Cup Series future to the team long-term. 23XI Racing and Bubba Wallace agreed to a multi-year contract extension to keep the 28-year-old Mobile, Alabama native behind the wheel of the #23 Toyota at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Cup Series team for the foreseeable future.
Kevin Harvick Shifts Unwanted Attention Onto Chris Buescher and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Kevin Harvick broke a long losing streak to lock down his playoff spot, but there are Cup Series veterans with longer runs of futility. The post Kevin Harvick Shifts Unwanted Attention Onto Chris Buescher and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR champ Bobby Labonte opens up about startling health battle
Bobby Labonte drove the No. 18 Interstate Batteries Pontiac to the top of NASCAR in 2000, winning the Winston Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing. While he was able to battle dozens of other drivers for 21 wins during his NASCAR Cup career and 10 more in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, Labonte revealed in a segment on FOX that he’s been battling startling health concerns.
Kyle Busch Candidly Talks Retirement and Reveals ‘Perfect’ Ending to His Career Includes Racing Against Someone Special
Kyle Busch visited with the media before Richmond and talked about his timeline for retirement, and the "perfect" ending to his career, which includes racing against someone special. The post Kyle Busch Candidly Talks Retirement and Reveals ‘Perfect’ Ending to His Career Includes Racing Against Someone Special appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Christopher Bell Sends Message to Ross Chastain, Confirming Late Block at Michigan Was Intentional and a Matter of Respect
Christopher Bell visited with the media before Richmond and admitted he intentionally blocked Ross Chastain at Michigan because he was racing the Trackhouse driver the way he raced him. The post Christopher Bell Sends Message to Ross Chastain, Confirming Late Block at Michigan Was Intentional and a Matter of Respect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Richmond Race Results: August 13, 2022 (NASCAR Truck Series)
Tonight, the NASCAR Truck Series takes the stage in Richmond, Virginia. It’s the Worldwide Express 250 on the 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway. View Richmond results for the NASCAR Truck Series below. Richmond Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. Ty Majeski and Chandler Smith set the front...
Richmond Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Truck Series)
Today, the race weekend begins in Richmond, Virginia. The NASCAR Truck Series is set to roll to the 0.75-mile oval of Richmond Raceway for rounds of practice and qualifying ahead of tonight’s race. View the Richmond starting lineup for the NASCAR Truck Series below. Richmond Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual |...
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series goes short track racing for the first time in four months with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. Sunday's event is one of just three races left in a regular season scheduled to wrap up at the end of the month. Richmond’s length (3/4...
Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell trade words after Michigan crash
Both drivers took blame but Ross Chastain said Christopher Bell got emotional with his discisions ahead of the NASCAR crash. Last week, the NASCAR Cup Series raced in Brooklyn, Michigan. Kevin Harvick claimed his first win of the season via Michigan International Speedway after the top 4 were wipped out in a number of 2 laps.
Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney
Sunday's race at Richmond is an important measuring stick regarding the future of NASCAR short tracks in the Next Gen era. The post Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
