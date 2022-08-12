ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

ELECTIONS OFFICE LEAVES FROM KEY WEST LOCATION TO A MORE CONVENIENT SPOT ON STOCK ISLAND – 2022 DECISION GUIDE

By Mandy Miles
keysweekly.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
flkeysnews.com

Traveling to and from Key West by plane? Lone runway had ‘asphalt failure,’ needs repair

Flights in and out of Key West came to an abrupt halt Monday afternoon when the island’s airport shut down its only runway due to a small section of asphalt going soft. Key West International Airport and Monroe County officials said “asphalt failure” is to blame — but the damage was not caused directly by a plane, said county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

BOAT RAMP & BEACH PARKING FEES COMING SOON FOR MARATHON VISITORS

Usage fees and parking fees for non-residents at Marathon’s public boat ramps and Sombrero Beach are about to become a reality … most likely. A push from councilwoman Robyn Still to move forward with the fee assessment initiative, often discussed but not yet enacted in the past year, prompted the first concrete suggestion of a fee schedule at the Marathon City Council meeting on Aug. 9.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

9 HOPEFULS VIE FOR 4 OPEN SEATS ON MARATHON CITY COUNCIL – 2022 DECISION GUIDE

It’s a big year for turnover on the Marathon City Council. With the unexpected resignation of councilman Trevor Wofsey in January, the 2022 general election will now decide four open council seats instead of three. So far, nine candidates have filed, with more possibly on the way – official qualifying for the race runs from Aug. 2-9.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

SCHOOL BOARD SETS LOWEST TAX RATE SINCE 2008

Ten percent of 300 is greater than 20% of 100. The same middle-school math lesson applies to property taxes in the Florida Keys, where soaring property values yield higher tax revenues even as government agencies lower their tax percentage rates. The increase in total assessed property value in Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida woman allegedly caught on video trying to smother boyfriend’s son with pillow

KEY WEST, Fla. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old woman was reportedly caught on camera trying to fatally smother her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son with a pillow and blanket. According to a news release from the Key West Police Department, officers responded to a report of child abuse allegations on Aug. 7. The child’s father reportedly told authorities that he noticed behavioral changes with his child, and he also said his son would wake up with swollen, irritated eyes.
KEY WEST, FL
flkeysnews.com

A family tragedy in the Florida Keys ends with a woman stabbed and her husband dead

A Florida Keys man stabbed his wife as she tried to stop him from killing himself with a knife early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Carola Dotschay, 53, was flown to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami-Dade County by Keys medics after her husband, 54-year-old Thomas Charles Dotschay stabbed her, the sheriff’s office said.
MONROE COUNTY, FL

