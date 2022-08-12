ELECTIONS OFFICE LEAVES FROM KEY WEST LOCATION TO A MORE CONVENIENT SPOT ON STOCK ISLAND – 2022 DECISION GUIDE

KEY WEST, Fla. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old woman was reportedly caught on camera trying to fatally smother her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son with a pillow and blanket. According to a news release from the Key West Police Department, officers responded to a report of child abuse allegations on Aug. 7. The child’s father reportedly told authorities that he noticed behavioral changes with his child, and he also said his son would wake up with swollen, irritated eyes.

