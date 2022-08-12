ELECTIONS OFFICE LEAVES FROM KEY WEST LOCATION TO A MORE CONVENIENT SPOT ON STOCK ISLAND – 2022 DECISION GUIDE

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Key West Places To Visit According to a Florida LocalAmraBegKey West, FL
A customer told me to stick my finger in his coffee to make it taste sweeterM. BrownKey West, FL
I traveled cross-country on a Greyhound bus with no cell phone in my 20sM. BrownKey West, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
flkeysnews.com
A Florida Keys man jumped in the water to retrieve a pool noodle. He soon needed help
Gwen Filosa covers Key West and the Lower Florida Keys for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald and lives in Key West. She was part of the staff at the New Orleans Times-Picayune that in 2005 won two Pulitzer Prizes for coverage of Hurricane Katrina. She graduated from Indiana University.
flkeysnews.com
Traveling to and from Key West by plane? Lone runway had ‘asphalt failure,’ needs repair
Flights in and out of Key West came to an abrupt halt Monday afternoon when the island’s airport shut down its only runway due to a small section of asphalt going soft. Key West International Airport and Monroe County officials said “asphalt failure” is to blame — but the damage was not caused directly by a plane, said county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
keysweekly.com
BOAT RAMP & BEACH PARKING FEES COMING SOON FOR MARATHON VISITORS
Usage fees and parking fees for non-residents at Marathon’s public boat ramps and Sombrero Beach are about to become a reality … most likely. A push from councilwoman Robyn Still to move forward with the fee assessment initiative, often discussed but not yet enacted in the past year, prompted the first concrete suggestion of a fee schedule at the Marathon City Council meeting on Aug. 9.
Large Bale Of Cocaine Found Floating In The Ocean Off Of Florida Coast
A large 55-pound bale of suspected cocaine was found about 50 miles off of Florida’s coast on Sunday. According to investigators, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Coconut Mallory Marina in Key West Saturday at approximately 3:38 p.m. regarding narcotics found floating in the ocean.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
keysweekly.com
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 1 RACE PITS AN ATTORNEY AGAINST A LOCAL FOSTER MOTHER – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
Key West attorney Darren Horan and local foster mother Gabrielle Brown are vying to represent District 1 on the Monroe County School Board. There is no incumbent in the race, as board member Bobby Highsmith decided not to seek reelection. School board races are nonpartisan, but Gov. Ron DeSantis drew...
keysweekly.com
MARATHON’S LYNN & FREIDA LANDRY ARE BOOTS ON THE GROUND FOR KENTUCKY FLOOD RELIEF
On July 26, Marathon residents Lynn and Freida Landry were on their way home from Hindman, Kentucky after visiting family for three weeks. Two days later, reports of deadly flooding in the area found them turning around to head back. “The phone started blowing up at about 3:30 in the...
keysweekly.com
9 HOPEFULS VIE FOR 4 OPEN SEATS ON MARATHON CITY COUNCIL – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
It’s a big year for turnover on the Marathon City Council. With the unexpected resignation of councilman Trevor Wofsey in January, the 2022 general election will now decide four open council seats instead of three. So far, nine candidates have filed, with more possibly on the way – official qualifying for the race runs from Aug. 2-9.
flkeysnews.com
A Florida Keys couple told a snorkeler he was too close — then out came a rod, cops say
A Florida Keys couple who thought a snorkeler went too close to their waterfront home were arrested Sunday after beating the vacationing man with a fishing rod and pole, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, was arrested on one count of felony aggravated battery...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Armed federal officer shot and killed by South Florida deputies
A federal officer armed with an AR-15 was shot and killed by deputies in South Florida on Wednesday.
keysweekly.com
SCHOOL BOARD SETS LOWEST TAX RATE SINCE 2008
Ten percent of 300 is greater than 20% of 100. The same middle-school math lesson applies to property taxes in the Florida Keys, where soaring property values yield higher tax revenues even as government agencies lower their tax percentage rates. The increase in total assessed property value in Monroe County...
Florida woman allegedly caught on video trying to smother boyfriend’s son with pillow
KEY WEST, Fla. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old woman was reportedly caught on camera trying to fatally smother her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son with a pillow and blanket. According to a news release from the Key West Police Department, officers responded to a report of child abuse allegations on Aug. 7. The child’s father reportedly told authorities that he noticed behavioral changes with his child, and he also said his son would wake up with swollen, irritated eyes.
flkeysnews.com
A family tragedy in the Florida Keys ends with a woman stabbed and her husband dead
A Florida Keys man stabbed his wife as she tried to stop him from killing himself with a knife early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Carola Dotschay, 53, was flown to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami-Dade County by Keys medics after her husband, 54-year-old Thomas Charles Dotschay stabbed her, the sheriff’s office said.
Comments / 0