magnoliareporter.com
Howard County senior and junior teams win Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge
For Arkansans who live in communities with limited access to food, creating a nutritious, fresh meal on a budget can be a challenge. Arkansas 4-H youth are practicing this important life skill through the program’s Healthy Living Project, and they put their cooking chops to the test at the Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge.
arkadelphian.com
WEEK IN CLARK COUNTY HISTORY: Aug. 14-20
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Aug....
Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand
BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
swark.today
Watermelon Festival 5K race results posted
The Hope Watermelon Festival 5K run and walk took place this morning under cloudless skies and mild temperatures that stayed under 76. Runners took off at 7:30 from the South Mockingbird and Park Drive intersection and went northward to start a trapezoidal route that eventually led back around to the same intersection for the finish line.
Upgrades Coming to River Mountain Park
I had the opportunity to meet with Jordan Mays, Trails Coordinator at the City of Little Rock Parks & Recreation Department, at River Mountain Park this morning. Okay, we were headed to ride the trails and got lucky that Jordan was there. Jordan was working with a city maintenance crew on the new trailhead for the River Mountain Trail system at the base of River Mountain Road. The work is a city-funded project that is designed to make the connection between the trail system and the new parking lot better and safer.
onlyinark.com
15 Places to Eat in Saline County
Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!
TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. According to investigators, The identity of the woman has not been released. Police say the woman was found critically injured in the roadway around 10:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital but […]
Crash on Pine St. and Charles Bussey Ave., one in critical condition
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Accident Reconstructive Officers have been called to investigate a collision between a vehicle and bicycle on Pine Street and Charles Bussey Avenue. One person was reported to be injured and in critical condition. Law enforcement advised that drivers can expect to see traffic delays and...
arkadelphian.com
City to talk mobile home ordinance, MLK fundraising
In keeping up with FEMA recommendations, the Arkadelphia Board of Directors on Tuesday is set to update the city’s ordinance relating to manufactured homes. The city is currently under an audit of its flood plane management policies and documentation by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which determined the city needed to update its ordinance and code for flood damage prevention. The edits were suggested as they relate to mobile home placements in three flood zone districts in Arkadelphia.
arkadelphian.com
Death notice: Adam Rayborn
Adam Rayborn, age 30, passed from this life on Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Vincent Health Care Center in Little Rock. Final arrangements are pending at Welch Funeral Home.
Popular Arkansas hiking area receives $24.6M federal infrastructure grant for trails
The City of Conway is receiving a nearly $25 mil grant for infrastructure.
arkadelphian.com
School board eyes AllCare gift for Badger Stadium
The Arkadelphia Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Dawson Building #3, 700 Clinton St. Following Badger Pride awards and a hearing of the financial report, the school board will consider adopting a set of policy updates for the district and approval of a gift agreement between the school district and W.P. Malone Inc. (doing business as AllCare Pharmacy). If approved, the gift from AllCare will go toward improvements to Badger Stadium, which is currently undergoing a $1.6 million turf project. The document cancels out a 2014 agreement.
magnoliareporter.com
Truck hits car and good samaritans, three die
Three people died in North Little Rock early Saturday when they were struck by a tractor-trailer. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, two of the victims were on the Interstate 430 South River Bridge assisting a third motorist with a disabled vehicle from a previous accident. The motorist and the two pedestrians were killed when they and the car, a 2020 Mitsubishi, were struck by the southbound 2020 model Freightliner.
Little Rock police investigating homicide on South Rodney Parham
Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide Saturday evening on South Rodney Parham Road.
Little Rock Zoo celebrates the birth of three tiger cubs
The Little Rock Zoo announced the birth of three Malayan tiger cubs Saturday morning.
PCSO: man shot in College Station Sunday afternoon
A man has been injured in an apparent shooting in the College Station community this afternoon, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Investigation underway after fatal hit-and-run in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, Little Rock Police Department officers responded to the 5300 block of S. University Ave on a call of a pedestrian-involved collision. According to reports, the initial callers said a male was hit by a vehicle heading north on...
Arkansan Bobby Bones to receive Millennial Award at 2023 Arkansas Country Music Awards
Arkansas native and successful entertainment host Bobby Bones will receive the Millennial Award at the 2023 Arkansas Country Music Awards next June.
Baptist Health opens new health center for elderly in NLR
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new health center in North Little Rock will provide care for more elderly people. Baptist Health officials gathered on Friday morning for a ribbon cutting to show off the brand new PACE Adult Day Health Center. Seniors will be able to see therapists,...
