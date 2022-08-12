Breaking Bad Creator Shares Why GTA-Inspired Game Never Happened as MultiVersus Hints at Walter White Addition

Read full article on original website
Related
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars Mistreatment, Where John Wayne Nearly Stormed the Stage
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an apology to Sacheen Littlefeather for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, and she has something to say about it.
RELATED PEOPLE
itechpost.com
Jennifer Lawrence Turns 32: Stream These Movies on Netflix to Celebrate Her Birthday
Jennifer Lawrence, who turns 32 today! Her name has become a favorite for numerous movie enthusiasts as a versatile and talented actress. Lawrence was fascinated by acting at a very young age and explored that passion through performing. Fast forward to today, and she is undoubtedly one of the greatest names in Hollywood.
itechpost.com
The First Disney and Marvel Games Showcase: What to Expect and More
The Disney D23 Expo will start in September, and there will be a gaming panel to see and a presentation of upcoming Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Fox films. The Disney D23 Expo will begin in just a few weeks, and there is going to be a panel that is all about gaming that you should definitely pay attention to. On September 9, at 2:00 PM Eastern Time, there will be a presentation showcasing several upcoming films from Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Fox.
itechpost.com
Stranger Things Season 5: Ross, Matt Duffer Will 'Do Their Best' Not to Add New Characters
The creators of "Stranger Things" Ross and Matt Duffer will try to keep the number of characters at a minimum, focusing on the existing characters for the fifth and final season. 'Stranger Things' Creators to fFocus on Known Characters for Season 5. The cast of Stranger Things is vast, one...
Comments / 0