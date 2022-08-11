Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation host Taste Fest Friday

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Warriors & Quiet Waters Foundation is set to host its annual Warrior Taste Fest fundraiser Friday.

The event that raises over $500,000 to support post-9/11 combat veterans will be held inside Haynes Pavilion at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

Everyone is invited to sample food, beer, and cocktails from over 30 of Montana’s best restaurants, breweries, and distilleries.

People attending the event will be able to eat and drink while they enjoy the work of 10 renowned artists as they quick-finish paintings and sculptures that will be up for bid during a live auction.

Every year Taste Fest becomes more than just a social event it turns into a personal investment that gives post-9/11 combat veterans the ability to thrive after their military service.

All proceeds raised at the event will support post-9/11 combat veterans.

The event will start with a VIP cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., where VIP ticket holders can avoid lines, meet the artists, hear live music, and more.

There are limited VIP lets for sale as of Thursday afternoon.

Warrior Taste Fest will open its doors for General Admission ticket holders at 6 p.m. and tickets will be sold at the door.

The live auction and programming will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets and more information about Warrior Taste Fest can be found on Warriors & Quiet Waters’ website, wqwf.org