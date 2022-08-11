ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WEHT/WTVW

Trooper hospitalized after highway crash in Illinois

LEMONT, Ill. (WEHT) — An officer involved crash resulted in two people being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon. The Illinois State Police says one of their troopers was parked with their lights on during a traffic stop around 2:20 p.m. A media release states that a Toyota pickup truck was traveling along I-355 when […]
WCIA

From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
KMOV

Search on for missing Illinois man last seen in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a missing Illinois man who was last seen at Forest Park on Sunday morning. The search is on for 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg. Police say he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at the Central Field inside the park. He was last...
Wave 3

Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Illinois man was killed in a crash in Oldham County Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Rose Island, north of Oldham Acres Road, OC police chief Greg Smith said in a release. First responders found a black, 2002 Jaguar pinned against...
1440 WROK

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/15/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 26,462 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, that’s a 16 percent drop in new cases from the previous week and the second decrease in numbers in as many weeks. There were also 123 deaths over the past week, since the Friday before. The CDC reports 42 counties are now rated at the High Community Level, that’s down 59 counties a week ago. There were an additional 48 counties now rated at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 34 the week before. The remaining 12 counties are at the Low Community Level, 3 more than the previous week. The regional counties on the High Level list include Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Fayette, Lawrence, and Marion. The remaining counties, including Richland, Jasper, Effingham, Clay, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, and White are on the Medium Level list.
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
WTAX

IL AG files suit against Kroger

Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a lawsuit against The Kroger Co. (Kroger) and SSI Services LLC in relation to the alleged improper handling and removal of materials containing asbestos from a grocery store in Taylorville. The lawsuit alleges that Kroger and SSI Services conducted unsafe renovations by leaving chipped...
advantagenews.com

Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes

While it’s expected the state will mirror updated COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. J.B. Pritzker insists he’ll continue disaster proclamations to capture more federal dollars. The CDC updated guidance Thursday in an effort the agency said is to streamline and help...
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot

The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
foxillinois.com

Temporary Illinois Link card outage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Link card users temporarily won't be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals. Scheduled maintenance is set to take place from August 20 to August 21. Officials say this is because the state is transitioning to a new link card system. Link cards will...
ILLINOIS STATE

