(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 26,462 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, that’s a 16 percent drop in new cases from the previous week and the second decrease in numbers in as many weeks. There were also 123 deaths over the past week, since the Friday before. The CDC reports 42 counties are now rated at the High Community Level, that’s down 59 counties a week ago. There were an additional 48 counties now rated at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 34 the week before. The remaining 12 counties are at the Low Community Level, 3 more than the previous week. The regional counties on the High Level list include Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Fayette, Lawrence, and Marion. The remaining counties, including Richland, Jasper, Effingham, Clay, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, and White are on the Medium Level list.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO