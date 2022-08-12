Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
Sink hole opens up in South Salt Lake after water main break
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are asking the public to avoid 3300 South between Main Street and State Street after a water main break left a sinkhole in the roadway. The South Salt Lake Police Department announced the break just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Portions of the...
kmyu.tv
Soldier Canyon evacuated, road closed after flooding
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Soldier Canyon and the mouth of Soldier Canyon have been evacuated due to flooding, officials said. Stockton police said Soldier Canyon road was shut down on Saturday. They asked people to avoid the area while emergency and road crews worked. Officials with the National Weather...
kmyu.tv
Lightning sparks wildfire on tribal land in Duchesne County
NEOLA, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a wildfire that sparked on tribal land in Duchesne County. The Boulder Ridge Fire was burning near Monarch Ridge and Brown's Draw Reservoir about six miles west of Neola. Fire officials said that it was caused by lightning and estimated to be...
kmyu.tv
Video released of burglary suspect wanted in Weber County
PLAIN CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect who broke into a business and caused thousands of dollars in damage is now wanted in Weber County. Officials with Weber County Sheriff's Office said on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. an individual forced entry into the Plain City Office building. They...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Officials tour Utah state prison in Draper before demolition begins
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Abatement on the now-defunct Utah State Prison in Draper is set to begin soon ahead of demolition in the next few months. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state leaders toured the inside of the old prison Monday morning before holding a news conference outlining the next steps for the land at the Point of the Mountain.
kmyu.tv
Man hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by car in South Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A pedestrian has been hospitalized after officials said he was struck by a vehicle. Officers with the South Salt Lake Police Department said a man was in the area of 325 West and 3400 South on Saturday when he was hit by a pickup truck.
kmyu.tv
OICI Protocol activated after man taken into custody dies at hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police have activated the Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol after they said a man died after he was taken into custody. They said the man was taken into custody near 350 West and 700 South before he became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital where he died.
kmyu.tv
Police seeking suspect in aggravated armed robbery at Subway in Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Millcreek are asking for the public's assistance to help identify a suspect who was involved in an armed robbery at a sandwich shop. Officials with UPD said the incident took place on Aug. 2 at the Subway in Millcreek located at 871 East 4500 South.
kmyu.tv
Missing 16-year-old teen with autism found, returned home safely
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Police said Ethan was found safely and has since returned home. (ORIGINAL STORY): Ogden police are asking for tips from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Ethan Vandam ran away from his residence in the area of 100...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Utahns attend day 2 of Sandy City Balloon Festival
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Hot air balloons filled the sky in Sandy for the city's second day of their 2022 balloon festival. The annual event was free to the public and included crafts. The third annual Balloon Fest 5k also took place Saturday. A concert and glow event was...
kmyu.tv
Reward in Rosie Tapia cold case grows to $100k
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New reward money is now being offered for information in the murder of Rosie Tapia, who was abducted and killed 27 years ago this weekend. "So whoever took her, come forward," said Lewine Tapia, Rosie's mother who has been steadfast in keeping her daughter's memory and the criminal case alive. "If this was your child, wouldn't you want justice for them also?"
kmyu.tv
Knife involved after family party breaks out into fight
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A family party in West Jordan devolved into a fight early Sunday morning after an uninvited guest showed up, police said. The incident happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the area of 3300 West and 6700 South. Sgt. Brian Schaff with the West Jordan...
kmyu.tv
Man arrested after threats with pistol-style BB gun
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One suspect was taken into custody after reports of a man threatening to shoot people with a handgun at Liberty Park in Salt Lake. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the man had a BB gun. The incident happened at the...
kmyu.tv
Herriman woman wanted accused of threatening own child, slashing ex-boyfriend's tires
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Utah County deputies are looking for a woman who they say threatened her own child, slashed a man's tires, and keyed his car. 21-year-old Madeline Lopez of Herriman is also suspected of using some type of electronic incapacitation device (EID) to shock her ex-boyfriend's door handle at his apartment.
kmyu.tv
Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site
What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Sandy elementary school celebrates first day back to class
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Schools around the state are welcoming hundreds of students back through their doors for the 2022-2023 school year. In the Canyons School District, Glacier Hills Elementary School in Sandy celebrated with a red carpet, and, of course, Blizzard — their Yeti mascot. Monday marked...
kmyu.tv
3 charged with disorderly conduct after staged kidnapping for YouTube channel
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Three people were charged with disorderly conduct after police said they staged a kidnapping for a YouTube video. West Jordan police said they received at least two calls between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday from people who said they saw someone being carried around 7000 South.
kmyu.tv
19-year-old charged with retaliation against witness in Sandy assault on gay teens
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A 19-year-old man has been accused of retaliation against a Sandy family after his friend was arrested for allegedly punching a gay teenager. Hayden Perry Stowell was charged in 3rd District Court on Monday for hate crimes including retaliation against a victim and criminal mischief.
kmyu.tv
Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
