ABC4

WANTED: Burglar causes over $10k in damage to Plain City office building

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect caught breaking into a Weber County office building and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary targeted a Plain City office building on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. Authorities say the suspect caused over $10,000 worth […]
ABC4

UCSO requests community help locating domestic violence suspect

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has reached out to the community to request assistance in locating the suspect of a domestic violence dispute that took place on August 14 in the Eagle Mountain area. Madeline Bernadette Lopez, 21, of Herriman has been charged with one count of Burglary of […]
ABC4

Missing Utahn found dead, family speaks out

MOUNT OLYMPUS TRAILHEAD, Utah (ABC4) – A Utahn was pronounced dead yesterday morning after having been missing in the Mount Olympus Trailhead area since August 11. The Unified Police Department Millcreek Precinct (UPDMP) initially requested community assistance in locating Stanton Porter, 43, on August 12, roughly 24 hours after he was last seen. On August […]
kmyu.tv

Missing 16-year-old teen with autism found, returned home safely

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Police said Ethan was found safely and has since returned home. (ORIGINAL STORY): Ogden police are asking for tips from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Ethan Vandam ran away from his residence in the area of 100...
ABC4

Men arrested for staging YouTube kidnapping in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Three men have been arrested after allegedly staging a kidnapping video for YouTube in West Jordan on Saturday. West Jordan Police say three men are facing charges of disorderly conduct for the staged incident. Police first received calls from an eyewitness expressing concern for the victim’s well-being after observing what […]
ksl.com

Man injured in West Valley City drive-by shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in West Valley City on Sunday, and police are still looking for the shooter, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. near 3100 South and 4400 West, according to West Valley Police Lt. Jason Vincent. The man was shot in his back and is expected to survive.
kmyu.tv

Knife involved after family party breaks out into fight

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A family party in West Jordan devolved into a fight early Sunday morning after an uninvited guest showed up, police said. The incident happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the area of 3300 West and 6700 South. Sgt. Brian Schaff with the West Jordan...
ABC4

HATE CRIME: Man involved in assault of gay Utah teen faces felony charge

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A young man was charged Monday with hate crimes for allegedly intimidating the family of a gay teen who was previously assaulted in front of his home in Sandy. Hayden Perry Stowell, 18, was charged with one count of Retaliation Against a Witness, Victim, or Informant (Hate Crime), a Third Degree […]
NewsBreak
kmyu.tv

Man arrested after threats with pistol-style BB gun

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One suspect was taken into custody after reports of a man threatening to shoot people with a handgun at Liberty Park in Salt Lake. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the man had a BB gun. The incident happened at the...
ksl.com

Reward now $100K for information to solve 6-year-old Rosie Tapia's murder

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Rosie Tapia walked as one across a bridge toward a canal bank where her body was discovered in 1995. Ater a small, emotional moment together, they placed a small marker, flowers and balloons at the exact location. This, one relative of the family says, is the first time her extended family has visited the site together. Although it's been 27 years, her unsolved abduction and murder continue to weigh heavily on her family.
kmyu.tv

Reward in Rosie Tapia cold case grows to $100k

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New reward money is now being offered for information in the murder of Rosie Tapia, who was abducted and killed 27 years ago this weekend. "So whoever took her, come forward," said Lewine Tapia, Rosie's mother who has been steadfast in keeping her daughter's memory and the criminal case alive. "If this was your child, wouldn't you want justice for them also?"
