WANTED: Burglar causes over $10k in damage to Plain City office building
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect caught breaking into a Weber County office building and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary targeted a Plain City office building on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. Authorities say the suspect caused over $10,000 worth […]
Police seeking suspect in aggravated armed robbery at Subway in Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Millcreek are asking for the public's assistance to help identify a suspect who was involved in an armed robbery at a sandwich shop. Officials with UPD said the incident took place on Aug. 2 at the Subway in Millcreek located at 871 East 4500 South.
UCSO requests community help locating domestic violence suspect
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has reached out to the community to request assistance in locating the suspect of a domestic violence dispute that took place on August 14 in the Eagle Mountain area. Madeline Bernadette Lopez, 21, of Herriman has been charged with one count of Burglary of […]
Police seeking suspect after shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in West Valley City that hospitalized one man. They responded to reports of the shooting on Sunday in the area of 4350 West and 3100 South. A man was found on the scene with...
Missing Utahn found dead, family speaks out
MOUNT OLYMPUS TRAILHEAD, Utah (ABC4) – A Utahn was pronounced dead yesterday morning after having been missing in the Mount Olympus Trailhead area since August 11. The Unified Police Department Millcreek Precinct (UPDMP) initially requested community assistance in locating Stanton Porter, 43, on August 12, roughly 24 hours after he was last seen. On August […]
Missing 16-year-old teen with autism found, returned home safely
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Police said Ethan was found safely and has since returned home. (ORIGINAL STORY): Ogden police are asking for tips from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Ethan Vandam ran away from his residence in the area of 100...
OICI Protocol activated after man taken into custody dies at hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police have activated the Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol after they said a man died after he was taken into custody. They said the man was taken into custody near 350 West and 700 South before he became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital where he died.
Men arrested for staging YouTube kidnapping in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Three men have been arrested after allegedly staging a kidnapping video for YouTube in West Jordan on Saturday. West Jordan Police say three men are facing charges of disorderly conduct for the staged incident. Police first received calls from an eyewitness expressing concern for the victim’s well-being after observing what […]
Man injured in West Valley City drive-by shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in West Valley City on Sunday, and police are still looking for the shooter, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. near 3100 South and 4400 West, according to West Valley Police Lt. Jason Vincent. The man was shot in his back and is expected to survive.
Knife involved after family party breaks out into fight
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A family party in West Jordan devolved into a fight early Sunday morning after an uninvited guest showed up, police said. The incident happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the area of 3300 West and 6700 South. Sgt. Brian Schaff with the West Jordan...
19-year-old charged with retaliating against victim of Sandy hate crime
A man who police say was involved in a homophobic attack on a Sandy teenager just two weeks earlier was arrested for returning to the victim's home and stealing LGBTQIA+ Pride flags.
HATE CRIME: Man involved in assault of gay Utah teen faces felony charge
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A young man was charged Monday with hate crimes for allegedly intimidating the family of a gay teen who was previously assaulted in front of his home in Sandy. Hayden Perry Stowell, 18, was charged with one count of Retaliation Against a Witness, Victim, or Informant (Hate Crime), a Third Degree […]
Traffic stop turns into arrest of two wanted individuals and recovery of 100s of stolen items
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit Couty Sherriff Deputies responded to a broadcast of a BMW failing to stay in its lane and swerving into oncoming traffic on Friday. The driver, […]
Man arrested after threats with pistol-style BB gun
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One suspect was taken into custody after reports of a man threatening to shoot people with a handgun at Liberty Park in Salt Lake. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the man had a BB gun. The incident happened at the...
Missing endangered 18-month-old son believed to be traveling with SSL homicide suspect
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are looking for an 18-month-old boy who they say is in danger and is thought to be traveling with his father, who is believed to be involved with a May homicide in South Salt Lake. Stafon Dshawn Coleman Jr. is about 18...
Reward now $100K for information to solve 6-year-old Rosie Tapia's murder
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Rosie Tapia walked as one across a bridge toward a canal bank where her body was discovered in 1995. Ater a small, emotional moment together, they placed a small marker, flowers and balloons at the exact location. This, one relative of the family says, is the first time her extended family has visited the site together. Although it's been 27 years, her unsolved abduction and murder continue to weigh heavily on her family.
3 charged with disorderly conduct after staged kidnapping for YouTube channel
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Three people were charged with disorderly conduct after police said they staged a kidnapping for a YouTube video. West Jordan police said they received at least two calls between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday from people who said they saw someone being carried around 7000 South.
Suspect arrested in American Fork AMBER Alert, officer-involved critical incident
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect at the center of an AMBER Alert issued out of American Fork has been located and booked into jail. Officials said detectives with the American Fork Police Department located 29-year-old Danny Sihalath Thursday. He was taken to the hospital to be treated...
